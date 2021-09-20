WATERTOWN -- Ava Belling had 16 kills and Katie Borchert added 14 as Lake Mills outlasted Luther Prep 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9 in a Capitol North volleyball match on Tuesday at LPS.
Sydney Lewellin put up 49 assists and served three aces for Lake Mills (9-2, 4-0 in conference). Olivia Karlen had 20 digs and served six aces. Borchert added 16 digs. Gabby Hack had 2.5 blocks.
Luther Prep (10-8, 2-2) got 17 kills from Emma Bortulin and 11 from Sam Fisch. Andrea Bortulin put up 20 assists while Molly Fitzsimmons added 15. Anna Kieselhorst had 28 digs. Emma Bortulin added 20 digs.