GREENDALE — The Lake Mills softball team won the first game of a nonconference doubleheader at Martin Luther on Friday 2-0 before an 8-4 loss in the finale.
Senior Taylor Roughen's outstanding pitching continued in the opener. She tossed seven shutout innings of five-hit ball, striking out 15 while not permitting any walks and throwing a strike 88 percent of the time to earn the decision.
Roughen, who went 2-for-3, helped her own cause with a bases-loaded single to left with one out in the third to make it 1-0. After Roughen struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning, Syd Schwartz led off the fourth with a single and scored on an RBI base knock by Taylor Wollin.
Martin Luther did threaten in the seventh, loading the bases with one down after three singles. Hannah Moesch then grounded to Roughen, who threw home for a force out and a Yaleiza Rodriguez strikeout made it final.
Ellie Evenson was 2-for-3 with a double.
In the second game, Avery Chilson allowed three earned on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings and was saddled with the loss.
The Spartans scored five times on three hits in the third before Ava Hoppert and Abby Hafemann each homered in a three-run fifth.
Lake Mills leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz went 2-for-3 and had half the team's hits as the L-Cats (5-2) took advantage of a pair of errors to plate four runs in the fifth.
Lake Mills travels to face Randolph on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
LAKE MILLS 2, MARTIN LUTHER 0
Lake Mills 001 100 0 — 2 9 0
Martin Luther 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-5-0-0-15-0); ML: Plewa (L; 7-9-2-2-5-1).
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 2x3 (2B), Roughen 2x3; ML: Hafemann 2x3.
Second game
MARTIN LUTHER 8, LAKE MILLS 4 (5)
Lake Mills 000 04 — 4 4 1
Martin Luther 005 03 — 8 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Chilson (L; 4.1-7-8-3-2-2), Roughen (0.2-1-0-0-1-0); ML: Bruton (W; 5-4-4-1-4-2).
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x3; ML: Hafemann 2x3 (HR, 2BI, 2R), Hoppert (HR, 2BI), Janetzke 2x3 (2BI), Plewa 2x3, Brzycki (2B).
THURSDAY'S RESULT
POYNETTE 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Poynette scored a run in the seventh on an error to help keep its lengthy conference winning streak dating back to 2016 intact, defeating Lake Mills 1-0 in a Capitol North clash on Thursday at Rotary Park.
L-Cat senior pitcher Taylor Roughen threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 15 while walking none on 87 pitches with a strike percentage of 84.
Poynette, which got seven strong innings of six-hit ball and nine strikeouts from Holly Lowenberg en route to winning for the 57th straight time, scored the game’s only run with one out in the seventh after Laken Wagner bunted, reaching base via an error, allowing Brooke Steinhorst, who single to start the inning and was 2-for-3, to score.
Lake Mills (4-1, 3-1 Capitol North) went down in order in its half of the seventh.
"This was a great game between two very strong teams with two pitchers among the best in the state," Lake Mills baseball coach Jim Clift said. "Going in, we knew there was a chance that it would come down to a timely hit or an untimely error and that is exactly what happened. We swung the bats respectably and were able to pressure their defense on three different occasions.
"Unfortunately, when we had runners in scoring position we weren't able to cash in. We kept Poynette in check as Taylor largely shut them down almost the entire game. But, like the proud program with deep tradition that they have, they came through when they had to with a runner, got her to 3rd on bunts, and she scored on the only error of the game. They didn't win 57 games in a row by accident and are flat-out good. You simply can't give them a free opportunity or they will capitalize on it like they did.
"That game truly could have went either way. Tonight, it went to Poynette. There is a lot of season left and we will take it one game at a time until we see them again."
The L-Cats, who had six hits including two apiece by Tessa Kottwitz and Belle Topel, had a golden opportunity to strike first in the fifth. Taylor Wollin doubled to center to get the inning underway before a single by Ellie Evenson and walk by Roughen loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout and a fly out then reversed the momentum, ending the inning.
Kottwitz doubled to leadoff the first and the L-Cats had runners on the corners with no outs after Evenson reached on a fielder’s choice. The next two hitters struck out before a ground out concluded the frame.
Roughen struck out the side in the first and third innings, fanning eight of the first nine hitters she faced.
Poynette improves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference standings.
POYNETTE 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Poynette 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7.0-6-0-0-9-1); LM: Roughen (L; 7.0-4-1-0-15-0).
Leading hitters — P: Steinhorst 2x3; LM: Kottwitz 2x4 (2B), Topel 2x3, Wollin (2B).
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 12, LODI 1
LODI -- The Lake Mills softball team's offense exploded to the tune of eight first-inning runs in a 12-1 Capitol North victory at Lodi on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (4-0, 3-0 Capitol North) had 16 hits and also added four runs in the third.
Starter Taylor Roughen struck out four over two no-hit innings to earn the decision while Avery Chilson gave up two hits and one earned, striking out three, in three frames.
Syd Schwartz's RBI single followed by a Chilson three-run double made it 4-0 with one down in the opening half inning. Ava Klienfelt and Belle Topel added run-scoring singles before a double by Tessa Kottwitz, who was 4-for-5 and scored twice, made it 7-0. Ellie Evenson, who was 2-for-4 and scored twice, had the innings final run driven in with a single to center.
Schwartz and Chilson each had three-hit games. Chilson had three RBI and Klienfelt had two runs driven across.
LAKE MILLS 12, LODI 1 (5)
Lake Mills 804 00 — 12 16 0
Lodi 000 01 — 1 2 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 2-0-0-0-4-0), Chilson (3-2-1-1-3-1); Lo: Krumpen (L; 4-14-12-12-1-5), Kurt (1-2-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 4x5 (2B, 2R), Evenson 2x4 (2R, 2BI), Schwartz 3x3 Chilson 3x4 (2B, 3BI), Kleinfelt 2x2 (2BI); Lo: Warren (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.