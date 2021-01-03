EDGERTON — The Lake Mills boys basketball team wasn’t able to throw a wrench into Edgerton’s perfect campaign.
Clayton Jenny scored 16 points and hit four free throws in the final minute to lift the Crimson Tide to a 62-59 nonconference win over visiting Lake Mills on Saturday night.
Edgerton (10-0) came into the game ranked fourth in Division 3, with Lake Mills (5-4) ranked sixth in D3.
"The game had a tournament feel to it, that's for sure," Edgerton boys basketball coach Daryl Fox said.
With the game tied at 28-28 at half, Lake Mills opened up a 41-34 lead with 12 minutes, 16 seconds left. Edgerton responded with 15-6 run and took a 49-48 lead on Jenny's layup with 7:48 left.
The Crimson Tide led the rest of the way and went up 60-55 with 42 seconds left on two Jenny free throws. The senior point guard, who came into the game fourth in the state in scoring, made eight of nine free throws for the game.
Trailing by three with less than a second to play, Lake Mills senior guard John Wilke got a 3-pointer off at the buzzer that bounced off the back of the rim.
Fox said Lake Mills' defense led to an off-shooting night for his team.
"Sometimes you just have to credit the other team for playing really good defense and forcing you out of what you like to do offensively, and that was the case for us tonight," Fox said. "They defended our shooters really well and gave us trouble.
"The second half, we did a better job of running the offense and getting stuff going toward the hoop."
Senior guard Drew Stoddard scored a team-high 14 points, senior forward Charlie Bender had 12 and senior forward Adam Moen finished with 10 for the L-Cats. Stoddard hit four of the team’s six 3-pointers.
“Clayton Jenny did a good job down the stretch controlling the game and getting them into scoring situations,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We couldn’t take advantage of their turnovers and they got to the line a lot tonight which I thought was a factor.
“We saw progress from our struggles in the last few weeks. This was a complete game and we played good defense. Played a good team on their home floor. This is a step in the right direction.”
Junior guard Ethan Foster and senior forward Grant Horkan scored eight apiece and senior forward Jaxson Retrum had seven for Lake Mills.
Connor Coombs added 13 points and Drew Hanson chipped in 11 for Edgerton, which shot 14-for-17 at the free throw line.
The L-Cats return to Capitol North action at home against Columbus in a rescheduled Capitol North game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
EDGERTON 62, LAKE MILLS 59
Lake Mills 28 31 — 59
Edgerton 28 34 — 62
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 5 0-0 14; Foster 3 0-0 8; Retrum 3 1-3 7; Moen 4 2-2 10; Bender 6 0-2 12; Horkan 3 2-2 8. Totals 24 5-9 59.
EDGERTON — Knauf 3 1-2 7; Jenny 4 8-9 16; Hanson 4 0-0 11; Krause 1 3-3 5; Fox 4 2-3 10; Coombs 6 0-0 13. Totals 22 14-17 62.
3-point goals: LM 6 (Stoddard 4, Foster 2); E 4 (Hanson 3, Coombs). Total fouls: LM 17; E 9.
