Girls soccer: Conference-leading Sugar River blanks Lakeside 5-0
Amber Gerber
May 12, 2022

Bella Brenkman and Anya Brenkman scored two goals each as Sugar River topped host Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday, May 10.

Bella Brenkman scored in the seventh minute off a PK and Anya Brenkman netted a goal in the 11th minute on a header assisted by Bella Brenkman, who scored in the 29th minute.

The conference-leading Raiders had a 14-0 edge in shots on goal and Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped nine shots.

SUGAR RIVER 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Sugar River 3 2 — 5
Lakeside 0 0 — 0

First half — SR: B. Brenkman (PK), 7:00; A. Brenkman (B. Brenkman), 11:00; B. Brenkman (Boldebuck), 29:00.

Second half — SR: A. Brenkman, 54:00; Gentilli (PK), 57:00.

Saves: SR (Thompson) 0; LL (Vik) 9.
Shots on goal: SR 14, LL 0.