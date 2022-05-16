WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Lake Mills softball team earned a pair of victories at a tournament hosted by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Robinson Park on Saturday, May 14.
The L-Cats (19-2) routed La Crosse Aquinas 10-2 in the first game before earning a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in eight innings versus Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the second game.
Versus the Blugolds, Avery Chilson struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings to earn the win.
The L-Cats backed Chilson with 13 hits, including three apiece by Tessa Kottwitz and Belle Topel, who drove in a pair of runs.
Emily Wollin produced a two-out, two-run double to right in the Lake Mills third to make it 5-0 and hit a leadoff home run to center in the fifth, upping the margin to 8-0.
In the second game, G-E-T scored runs in the eighth on an error and a single by Genna O’Neill to go up 3-1. In the Lake Mills eighth, Chilson scored on an error with one out. With two away, Taylor Wollin, who was 2-for-4, plated Haydenn Sellnow on a single to tie it. Winning pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt followed with a line shot base knock up the middle for the walk-off hit, scoring Topel.
Kleinfeldt struck out 10 in a complete-game performance, permitting three runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks.
Chilson singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Payton Quest in the fourth. G-E-T tied it up on an error in the fifth.