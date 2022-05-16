Lake Mills L-Cat

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Lake Mills softball team earned a pair of victories at a tournament hosted by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Robinson Park on Saturday, May 14.

The L-Cats (19-2) routed La Crosse Aquinas 10-2 in the first game before earning a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in eight innings versus Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the second game.

Versus the Blugolds, Avery Chilson struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings to earn the win.

The L-Cats backed Chilson with 13 hits, including three apiece by Tessa Kottwitz and Belle Topel, who drove in a pair of runs.

Emily Wollin produced a two-out, two-run double to right in the Lake Mills third to make it 5-0 and hit a leadoff home run to center in the fifth, upping the margin to 8-0.

In the second game, G-E-T scored runs in the eighth on an error and a single by Genna O’Neill to go up 3-1. In the Lake Mills eighth, Chilson scored on an error with one out. With two away, Taylor Wollin, who was 2-for-4, plated Haydenn Sellnow on a single to tie it. Winning pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt followed with a line shot base knock up the middle for the walk-off hit, scoring Topel.

Kleinfeldt struck out 10 in a complete-game performance, permitting three runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks.

Chilson singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Payton Quest in the fourth. G-E-T tied it up on an error in the fifth.

First game

LAKE MILLS 10, AQUINAS 2

Lake Mills 113 210 2 — 10 13 0

Aquinas 000 000 2 — 2 8 2

Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 3x3, Sellnow 2x4, Topel 3x4, E. Wollin 2x3 (2B, HR), Kleinfeldt (3B); A: Klar 2x2 (2B), Newmeister 2x3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson W; 7-8-2-2-1-7; A: Erickson L; 4.1-11-8-6-5-1, Cronk 2.2-2-2-0-2-1.

Second game

LAKE MILLS 4, G-E-T 3

G-E-T 000 010 02 — 3 5 2

Lake Mills 000 100 03 — 4 8 3

Leading hitters — LM: T. Wollin 2x4 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — G-E-T: Braunreiter L; 7.2-8-4-1-1-0; LM: Kleinfeldt W; 8-5-3-1-0-10.