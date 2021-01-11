L-Cats top Eagles

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Lake Mills senior forward Charlie Bender matched a season-high with 27 points in a 58-47 nonconference victory over host Sauk Prairie on Monday.

“We were able to get Charlie the ball in good positions especially inside and he converted with a high efficiency,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We rebounded well and used our size effectively.”

Senior forward Adam Moen added 12 points for the L-Cats (8-4).

Lake Mills led 25-20 at halftime and pushed the advantage to double digits early in the second half. The Eagles (5-2) never got within five down the stretch.

“Sauk Prairie is a good team,” Hicklin said. “They play good team defense and are patient offensively so it was a low possession game. It was good to get it to 58 points. We are sharing the ball better and that continued tonight.”

Bender, who had 14 first-half points, also scored 27 in a season-opening victory over Williams Bay and has surpassed the 20-point mark six times this season.

Senior forward Jaxson Retrum added nine points and senior guard Drew Stoddard scored all seven of his points after halftime for the L-Cats, who have won three consecutive.

Lake Mills travels to face Poynette in Capitol North play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 58, SAUK PRAIRIE 47

Lake Mills 25 33 — 58

Sauk Prairie 20 27 — 47

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 1 4-4 7, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 4 1-2 9, Moen 6 0-3 12, Bender 12 3-3 27. Totals 22 9-12 58.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 3-4 11, I. Breunig 3 2-2 9, Been 1 0-0 2, Wilson 5 0-0 16, D. Breunig 4 0-0 8, Kerska 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-7 47.

3-point goals: LM 2 (Stoddard 1, Foster 1); SP 6 (Wilson 3, Uselman 2, I. Breunig 1). Total fouls: LM 6; SP 15.

Tags

Load comments