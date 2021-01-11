PRAIRIE DU SAC — Lake Mills senior forward Charlie Bender matched a season-high with 27 points in a 58-47 nonconference victory over host Sauk Prairie on Monday.
“We were able to get Charlie the ball in good positions especially inside and he converted with a high efficiency,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We rebounded well and used our size effectively.”
Senior forward Adam Moen added 12 points for the L-Cats (8-4).
Lake Mills led 25-20 at halftime and pushed the advantage to double digits early in the second half. The Eagles (5-2) never got within five down the stretch.
“Sauk Prairie is a good team,” Hicklin said. “They play good team defense and are patient offensively so it was a low possession game. It was good to get it to 58 points. We are sharing the ball better and that continued tonight.”
Bender, who had 14 first-half points, also scored 27 in a season-opening victory over Williams Bay and has surpassed the 20-point mark six times this season.
Senior forward Jaxson Retrum added nine points and senior guard Drew Stoddard scored all seven of his points after halftime for the L-Cats, who have won three consecutive.
Lake Mills travels to face Poynette in Capitol North play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 58, SAUK PRAIRIE 47
Lake Mills 25 33 — 58
Sauk Prairie 20 27 — 47
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 1 4-4 7, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 4 1-2 9, Moen 6 0-3 12, Bender 12 3-3 27. Totals 22 9-12 58.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 3-4 11, I. Breunig 3 2-2 9, Been 1 0-0 2, Wilson 5 0-0 16, D. Breunig 4 0-0 8, Kerska 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-7 47.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Stoddard 1, Foster 1); SP 6 (Wilson 3, Uselman 2, I. Breunig 1). Total fouls: LM 6; SP 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.