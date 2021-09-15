EAST TROY — Junior Jenna Hosey led the Lake Mills girls cross country team with a 10th-place finish at Thursday’s Ladish Invitational in East Troy.
Hosey finished in 23:06 for the L-Cats, who took sixth with a score of 127 points. Junior Madison Hahn (15th, 23:43), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (16th, 23:45) and freshmen Savannah Overhouse (38th, 26:37) and Emilia Garcia-Mercado (92nd, 38:01) also scored for Lake Mills.
On the boys side, Lake Mills placed tenth with 245 points.. Junior Landon Dierkes (43rd, 21:17), sophomore James Hafenstein (48th, 21:30.6), freshman Braxton Walter (49th, 21:30.7), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (57th, 21:58) and freshman Max Kressner (80th, 22:48) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — boys: Clinton 45, Evansville 68, Fort Atkinson 99, Milwaukee King 100, New Berlin West 141, East Troy 172, Big Foot 176, Brodhead/Juda 179, Jefferson 201, Lake Mills 245, Heritage Christian 306
Team scores — girls: Fort Atkinson 56, Jefferson 85, Evansville 85, Milwaukee King 92, Brodhead/Juda 122, Lake Mills 127, Waukesha North 139, New Berlin West 152