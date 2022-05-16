DEERFIELD — Morgan Mack drove in the game’s only run and pitched a three-hit shutout, sending host Deerfield past Lake Mills 1-0 in a nonconference softball game on Monday, May 16.
Mack, who was 2-for-3, delivered a two-out, run-scoring single up the middle in the first inning. In the circle, she permitted just three singles, struck out four and walked one while throwing 56 of her 86 pitches for strikes for the Demons (16-5).
Lake Mills’ Ava Kleinfeldt struck out eight and allowed an earned run on three hits in six innings to take the loss.
The L-Cats (19-3) had first and third with two away in the third but struck out to end the threat. In the seventh, Payton Quest singled with one out and advanced to second on defensive indifference. Quest’s courtesy runner, Marissa Topel, was thrown out at the plate to end the game by Deerfield center fielder Grace Brattlie. Topel was trying to score from second on a single in the left-center gap by Emily Wollin.
"The ball was still in the outfield when Topel rounded third," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "When talking with our other coaches, they said they would have sent her too.
"It took a good throw and a good catch to get her. Want to give Deerfield credit. You don't win or lose ballgames on one play. You don't win many games with three hits.
"We haven't been shutout this year or held to three hits until this point. Mack was on with her pitching and we weren't on with our hitting. You play enough softball games and things like that happen. She pitched us outside and that is a skill we will immediately correct."
DEERFIELD 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Deerfield 100 000 x — 1 3 1
Leading hitters — D: Mack 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Kleinfeldt L; 6-3-1-1-3-8; D: Mack W; 7-3-0-0-1-4.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Lake Mills softball team earned a pair of victories at a tournament hosted by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Robinson Park on Saturday, May 14.
The L-Cats (19-2) routed La Crosse Aquinas 10-2 in the first game before earning a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in eight innings versus Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in the second game.
Versus the Blugolds, Avery Chilson struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings to earn the win.
The L-Cats backed Chilson with 13 hits, including three apiece by Tessa Kottwitz and Belle Topel, who drove in a pair of runs.
Emily Wollin produced a two-out, two-run double to right in the Lake Mills third to make it 5-0 and hit a leadoff home run to center in the fifth, upping the margin to 8-0.
In the second game, G-E-T scored runs in the eighth on an error and a single by Genna O’Neill to go up 3-1. In the Lake Mills eighth, Chilson scored on an error with one out. With two away, Taylor Wollin, who was 2-for-4, plated Haydenn Sellnow on a single to tie it. Winning pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt followed with a line shot base knock up the middle for the walk-off hit, scoring Topel.
"This was a character win for us against a very good G-E-T team," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "They play their small-ball style of softball well. They are good bunters and slappers. We hadn't faced a true small-ball team.
"I have to hand it to our girls, they did not panic. We got hits when we needed to get hits and that's what allowed us to have a chance to win."
Kleinfeldt struck out 10 in a complete-game performance, permitting three runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks.
Chilson singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Payton Quest in the fourth. G-E-T tied it up on an error in the fifth.
First game
LAKE MILLS 10, AQUINAS 2
Lake Mills 113 210 2 — 10 13 0
Aquinas 000 000 2 — 2 8 2
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 3x3, Sellnow 2x4, Topel 3x4, E. Wollin 2x3 (2B, HR), Kleinfeldt (3B); A: Klar 2x2 (2B), Newmeister 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson W; 7-8-2-2-1-7; A: Erickson L; 4.1-11-8-6-5-1, Cronk 2.2-2-2-0-2-1.
Second game
LAKE MILLS 4, G-E-T 3
G-E-T 000 010 02 — 3 5 2
Lake Mills 000 100 03 — 4 8 3
Leading hitters — LM: T. Wollin 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — G-E-T: Braunreiter L; 7.2-8-4-1-1-0; LM: Kleinfeldt W; 8-5-3-1-0-10.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg struck out 10 over seven innings of four-hit ball and Poynette clinched a share of the Capitol North Conference with a 7-3 home victory over the Lake Mills softball team on Tuesday, May 10, snapping the L-Cats’ six-game win streak.
Only one of the three runs Lowenberg permitted was earned and she walked just one to earn the decision. Poynette can clinch the league outright with a win at third-place Columbus on Friday.
The Pumas (12-4, 8-1 Capitol North) took the lead for good, 4-3, on a two-out single to right by Ashia Meister in the fourth inning. Laken Wagner and Emma Gavinski added run-scoring singles in a three-run Pumas fifth.
Lowenberg retired 10 of the last 11 hitters she faced and did not allow a base hit in the final 3 2/3 innings.
Loweneberg had an RBI double in the third to give Poynette, which lost the first meeting 7-2 on April 21, a 3-0 edge through three frames. The L-Cats (16-2, 7-2) briefly tied it in the top of the fourth as Haydenn Sellnow, Belle Topel and Payton Quest each produced consecutive one-out singles. Taylor Wollin plated Sellnow on a grounder and Lowenberg committed a two-run error on a grounder off the bat of Emily Wollin to knot it up.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three with no walks, to take the loss. Ava Kleinfeldt surrendered four runs — only one of which were earned — on four hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
The L-Cats, who won their first-ever conference title last season, play at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday to close the league slate.
POYNETTE 7, LAKE MILLS 3
Lake Mills 000 300 0 — 3 4 2
Poynette 102 130 x — 7 9 1
Leading hitters — P: Meister 2x4 (2B), Steinhorst 3x4 (2B), Wagner (2B), Lowenberg (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson L; 3.1-5-3-2-0-3, Kleinfeldt 2.2-4-4-1-1-3; P: Lowenberg W; 7-4-3-1-1-10.