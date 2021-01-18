Hawks top Warriors

BROOKFIELD — Senior guard Damien Jimenez scored 17 points for Greenfield in a 62-56 victory over the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team in the Luke Homan Showcase played at Brookfield Central High School on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 21 points and sophomore forward Trey Lauber added 11 for Lakeside, which had a four-game win streak snapped.

The Hawks (7-5) trailed 28-25 at the halftime break, connected on 11 3-pointers and shot 9-for-10 at the free throw line.

Senior guard Gabe Uttech and senior forward Ian Olszewski scored nine points apiece for the Warriors (9-4). Birkholz, who made three 3-pointers, has surpassed the 20-point mark six times this season.

Lakeside hosts Columbus on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

GREENFIELD 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 56

Lakeside Lutheran  28  28  —  56

Greenfield  25  37  —  62

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 3-6 9; Olszewski 4 0-0 9; Main 0 2-2 2; Birkholz 7 4-4 21; Lauber 5 0-0 11; O’Donnell 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-12 56.

GREENFIELD — Compton 0 2-2 2; Carter 2 2-2 7; Jimenez 6 2-3 17; Ferguson 3 0-0 7 Surveyor-Juarez 3 0-0 9; Hooper 3 0-0 9; Williams 4 3-3 11. Totals 21 9-10 62.

3-point goals: LL 7 (Birkholz 3, Uttech 2, Olszewski 1, Lauber 1); G 11 (Jimenez 3, Surveyor-Juarez 3, Hooper 3, Carter 1, Ferguson 1). Total fouls: LL 14; G 13. At Brookfield Central.

Tags

Load comments