The Lakeside Lutheran softball team scored eight times in the first inning and routed visiting Whitewater 15-3 in a nonconference game on Monday, May 16.
Nora Statz, who was 2-for-3, and Kendall Lemke produced back-to-back run-scoring hits in the first to give the Warriors a 3-2 edge. Jordan Genz added an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch. Jenna Shadoski produced a two-run single to cap the frame for the Warriors (13-6).
Abby Meis, who was 3-for-3, doubled and scored in the Lakeside third.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook allowed two earned runs on five hits, striking out three, while tossing all five innings to earn the decision.
“It was another nice team win,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Timely hitting early, good defense and consistent pitching were all working together.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, WHITEWATER 3 (5)
Whitewater 200 01 — 3 5 3
Lakeside 804 3x — 15 11 1
Leading hitters—W: F. Krahn 2x3 (3B, 2B), Alexis Juoni (2B); LL: Abby Meis 3x3 (2 2B), Jordan Genz (2B), Kendall Lemke (2B), Nora Statz 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: G. Kubicz (L, 0.1-6-8-8-1-4), Jenna Pope (3.2-5-7-5-4-4); LL: Grace Cook (W, 5-5-3-2-3-4).
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski tripled and homered to help power Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team past visiting Lodi 11-8 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, May 10.
Shadoski kickstarted the Lakeside first with a solo shot to left. Chloe Berg hit a line-shot double to left that scored two more and made it 3-3 later in the inning.
Shadoski tripled in a run in the second and scored on a fielder’s choice bunt by Abby Meis to make it 5-3 Warriors. Berg, Alyssa Reinke and winning pitcher Kieghtan Rank all hit consecutive RBI singles with two outs to make it 9-3. In the third, Shadoski was hit by a pitch and scored on a single up the middle by Kendall Lemke to make it 11-3.
Rank pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Reliever Grace Cook allowed five earned on three hits with four strikeouts in three frames.
Nora Statz was 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Berg drove in three for the Warriors (12-5, 5-4 Capitol North).
“This was a nice win to cap off seven games in an eight-day stretch,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Our pitchers had to work through some hitches, but they did and our bats were hot early. Late we were still hitting the ball well, it just didn’t find holes.
“Jenna had a great night at the plate. Nora and Chloe also had good nights.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 11, LODI 8
Lodi 300 050 0 — 8 6 0
Lakeside 362 000 x — 11 10 1
Leading hitters — Christoffereson 2x4, Krumpen (2B), Glaser (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x3 (3B, HR), Statz 2x4, Berg 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Beld L; 2-9-11-11-2-2, Helenbrand 4-1-0-0-2-0; LL: Rank W; 4-3-3-2-2-1, Cook 3-3-5-5-4-2.