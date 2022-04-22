he L-Cats needed a spark in the sixth inning facing a one-run deficit.
They got it off the bats of Haydenn Sellnow and Belle Topel.
Sellnow led off the sixth with a game-tying home run and Topel followed with the go-ahead shot as the Lake Mills softball team remained unbeaten, knocking off visiting Poynette 7-2 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, April 21.
Losing pitcher Holly Lowenberg gave the Pumas a 2-1 edge with a single in the sixth.
Sellnow took the seventh pitch she faced from Lowenberg over the fence in left to make it 2-2. Topel then ripped the first pitch she saw to center to give the L-Cats (8-0, 4-0 Capitol North) the lead for good. McKenna Grossman and winning pitcher Avery Chilson both added two-run singles to cap the frame.
“Those back-to-back homers ignited us,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “We grabbed momentum and then caught fire. The rest is history.
“Lowenberg is a first-team all-state pitcher and we knew she would be the best pitcher we faced so far this season. All our athletes are mentally doing what we ask them to do and that is the only thing that matters is the next pitch.
“That sixth inning was a bit of a pressure cooker. I liked what all of our hitters did in going up there and doing their job on the next pitch. It came together nicely and we strung together some offense and put the game away.”
Chilson worked a 1-2-3 seventh to finish it off, capping another brilliant outing by a pitching staff that has surrendered four runs all season. Chilson struck out six in seven innings, allowing two earned on five hits.
“Avery is a master at keeping hitters off balance and hitting her spots really well,” Clift said. “What she does a great job of is hitters don’t know what’s coming next from Avery. When she throws it, she will hit her spot with whatever pitch it is. She has done an outstanding job of keeping hitters off balance.”
Lowenberg fanned 10 and gave up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in six frames.
Grossman and Payton Quest both doubled and finished with two hits. Quest made it 1-1 in the fourth, plating Sellnow with a double to center.