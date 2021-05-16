Owen Ernest went 3-for-3 and scored the walk-off run after a catcher's interference call in the eighth as Luther Prep knocked off the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team 4-3 in a Capitol North game at LPS on Friday.
"There are a lot of ways to score from third base but catcher's interference is not one you usually think of," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "That was a crazy ending to another tough rivalry game with Lakeside."
The Phoenix (7-3, 4-2 Capitol North) avenged an 11-4 loss to the Warriors (5-2, 4-2) from April 27.
Ernest had a run-scoring single in the third. Owen Cox then scored via error and Elijah Shevey crossed the plate after a balk call to make it 3-0.
"We were able to manufacture three runs in the third," Kiecker said. "Sophomore Joey Olson had our first hit of the game and got the inning going with a line shot to center."
The Warriors loaded the bases with one down in the first but didn't score and never threatened again until the seventh. Ian Olszewski drew a five-pitch walk to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a single by Brock Schneider. Calvin Murray plated Olszewski on a ground out and then Riley Schmidt, who was 2-for-3, doubled to put runners at second and third with one out. Schneider scored on an error by Phoenix leftfielder Jackson Heiman and Schmidt scored the game-tying run on a sacrifice bunt by Nate Yaroch.
Ernest, who had three of the team's five singles, opened the eighth with a base knock to center before two-out walks were drawn Kyle Schupmann and Heiman to load the bases. On the eighth pitch of Parker Winghart's at bat and with a 3-2 count, Yaroch was called for catcher's interference, allowing Ernest to score the winning run.
Both teams are a half game behind first-place Columbus in the league standings with four games remaining.
Luther Prep's Marcus Winkel took over for Aiden Paxton in the first and worked 6 1/3 effective innings, giving up two hits and one earned while striking out two and walking two. Winghart got the final out of the seventh and gave up an earned run on two hits. John Meyer worked a scoreless eighth and earned the decision, allowing no hits with a strikeout and a walk.
"The game ball has to be shared between junior Marcus Winkel and senior Owen Ernest," Kiecker explained. "Marcus came in with one out in the top of the first with the bases loaded. He proceeded to retire the next 12 hitters in a row before giving up a hit. He has only pitched two innings so far this year, both in relief. He did a superb job coming in and shutting the door on the Lakeside offense.
"Then there is senior catcher Owen Ernest. He threw out the only runner that tried to steal on him, had three of our hits and scored the winning run. It was a great day for him all around.
"Senior John Meyer finished the game for us. He is someone who always seems to be able to coax some outs out of a team when we need them."
Lakeside senior Gabe Uttech pitched his third complete game of the season. He gave up four unearned runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings, striking out four, while throwing 103 pitches with a strike percentage of 72. Uttech was also 2-for-4.
The two sides have split the last 10 meetings dating back to 2016.
LUTHER PREP 4,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3 (8)
Lakeside Lutheran 000 000 30 — 3 5 7
Luther Prep 003 000 01 — 4 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Uttech (L; 7.2-5-4-0-4-2); LP: Paxton (0.1-1-0-0-0-0), Winkel (6.1-2-1-1-2-2), Winghart (0.1-2-2-1-0-0), Meyer (W; 1-0-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 2x4, Schmidt 2x3 (2B); LP: Ernest 3x3.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
PEWAUKEE — Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team lost 11-1 and 9-5 in a doubleheader at Pewaukee on Saturday.
The Warriors (5-4) trailed 6-0 after two innings in the first game before a five-run fifth by Pewaukee enacted the 10-run rule.
Nathan Chesterman was 2-for-2 and Tyler Marty doubled. Starter Ian Olszewski took the loss, pitching two innings and giving up six earned on five hits while striking out one and walking three. Ben Krueger allowed five unearned runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Grant Ross was 2-for-3, driving in four runs and scoring twice, and Vince Zipperer had three hits for Pewaukee.
In the second game, Pewaukee plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break it open. The Warriors were outhit 11-4 and committed five errors.
Lakeside did take a brief 5-4 lead in its half of the fourth after an RBI double by Nate Yaroch and a run-scoring single by Gabe Uttech, who drove in two runs and scored once from the two-spot in the lineup.
Warriors starter Tyler Marty allowed three earned on five hits in three frames, striking out one and walking three. Eli Buchta was saddled with the loss, surrendering two earned runs on six hits over three innings.
Pewaukee's Logan Schill was 3-for-4 and scored twice.
The Warriors play at Waterloo on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
PEWAUKEE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 000 10 — 1 5 3
Pewaukee 330 05 — 11 12 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Olszewski (L; 2-5-6-6-1-3), Krueger (2.2-7-5-0-1-1); P: Doubek (W; 3-3-0-0-4-1), Sopha (2-2-1-0-2-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman 2x2, Marty (2B); P: Dobberstein 2x3 (3B), Hansen 2x3 (2B), Zipperer 3x4 (2B), Ross 2x3, Muroder 2x3.
Second game
PEWAUKEE 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside Lutheran 210 200 0 — 5 4 5
Pewaukee 112 500 x — 9 11 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Marty (3-5-4-3-1-3), Buchta (L; 3-6-5-2-0-0); P: Boven (W; 4-2-5-1-6-4), Zipperer (2-2-0-0-3-1), Kaehler (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch (2B); P: Dobberstein 2x4, Ross 2x3, Schill 3x4 (2B), Sopha (2B). At Waukesha County Technical College.