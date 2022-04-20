hot Girls soccer: Lakeside falls to Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email Apr 20, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haley Mersberger scored twice as Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah topped the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 3-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 19.Mersberger scored unassisted in the 11th and 13th minutes. Maggi Elias added a goal in the 59th minute.Lakeside goalie Ava Wilson stopped five shots.ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 3,LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0Elkhart Lake 2 1 -- 3Lakeside 0 0 -- 0First half -- EL-G: Mersberger, 11:00; Mersberger, 13:00.Second half -- EL-G: Elias, 59:00.Saves -- EL-G (Kesler) 5, LL (Wilson) 5.Shots on goal -- EL-G 8, LL 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now More Jefferson County Fair exhibitor changes rankle 4-H leaders Baseball: L-Cats sweep Blackhawks in nonconference doubleheader Lake Mills downtown alley to get makeover with help from WEDC money Tracking Trinity Pines: Lake Mills Club 55: Check out whats happenings at Club 55 Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin