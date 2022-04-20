Lakeside Lutheran Warrior

Haley Mersberger scored twice as Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah topped the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 3-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, April 19.

Mersberger scored unassisted in the 11th and 13th minutes. Maggi Elias added a goal in the 59th minute.

Lakeside goalie Ava Wilson stopped five shots.

ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 3,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0

Elkhart Lake 2 1 -- 3

Lakeside 0 0 -- 0

First half -- EL-G: Mersberger, 11:00; Mersberger, 13:00.

Second half -- EL-G: Elias, 59:00.

Saves -- EL-G (Kesler) 5, LL (Wilson) 5.

Shots on goal -- EL-G 8, LL 5.