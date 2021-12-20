CAMBRIDGE — Senior forward Lily Schuetz led four players in double-figures scoring with 13 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat host Cambridge 60-54 in overtime of a nonconference game on Monday.
The Warriors used a 9-0 run to build a 27-18 halftime edge. The Blue Jays rallied to force the extra session, where Lakeside (6-1) held a 15-9 edge.
Senior forward Claire Liddicoat finished with 11 points for the Warriors, who have won five straight, and junior guard Marin Riesen and sophomore forward Ava Stein totaled 10 points apiece. Senior guard Carly Paske and junior forward Jenna Shadoski had seven points each for Lakeside, which beat Cambridge (5-2) for the fourth straight time.
“Seems to be the girls stick together especially in tight games,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “Not every single play or call went our way. Girls on the bench stuck together. When we went into overtime, the first girls that were in, you could see the look on their face they wanted to finish it right then and there.
“They were determined. This is a group of girls that loves playing with each other. They value the time they have playing together. Going forward, we’re looking to get more experience. The more games we play, you can tell the girls are growing.”
Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland led the Blue Jays with 21 points and senior forward Mayah Holzhueter chipped in 16, including 14 after halftime. Freshman guard Brooke Stenklyft tallied 10 points.
Lakeside went 13-for-16 from the line in the extra session, including a 6-of-6 effort by Riesen, who scored all of her points after halftime, and a 4-for-4 effort by Paske.
The Warriors host Beaver Dam on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 60,
CAMBRIDGE 54 (OT)
Lakeside 27 18 15 — 60
Cambridge 19 26 9 — 54
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 2 3-6 7, Schuetz 5 3-11 13, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Paske 1 4-4 7, Liddicoat 4 1-2 11, Riesen 2 6-9 10, Stein 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 19-34 60.
Cambridge — Roidt 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Holzhueter 6 4-9 16, T. Stenklyft 1 0-1 3, Freeland 9 2-4 21, B. Stenklyft 4 1-6 10. Totals 22 7-20 54.
Three-point goals — LL (Liddicoat 2, Paske 1) 3; C (T. Stenkylft 1, Freeland 1, B. Stenkylft 1) 3.
Total fouls — LL 17, C 15.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
WATERLOO — Senior forward Lily Schuetz led all scorers with 14 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team in a 46-20 nonconference victory at Waterloo on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The Warriors (5-1) led 22-11 at the break, extending their winning streak to four games.
Junior guard Marin Riesen contributed eight points for Lakeside, Ava Stein finished with six points, 14 rebounds and Schuetz scored 12 in the second period.
Neither team connected on a 3-pointer and the Warriors had eight players score.
“We were happy with our defensive performance tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “I was happy with our offensive and defensive rebounding.
“Lily Schuetz had a strong second half for us. Happy to get some hardworking reserve players some quality minutes. They have been working so hard for us, I was happy to see them contribute tonight.”
Senior forward Alyssa Baumann led the Pirates (4-3) with six points.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46, WATERLOO 20
Lakeside 22 24 — 46
Waterloo 11 9 — 20
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Cody 1 2-2 4, Shadoski 2 2-2 6, Schuetz 6 2-3 14, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 4 0-0 8, De Galley 0 2-2 2, Stein 3 0-3 6, Heckmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-12 46.
Waterloo — K. Webster 0 1-2 1, Bri. Lauersdorf 1 1-2 3, Blundell 1 2-4 4, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Bro. Lauersdorf 0 1-4 1, Baumann 2 2-3 6. Totals 6 8-19 20.
Total fouls — LL 20, W 14.