Brooke Bluhm had a hat trick in sixth-seeded Heritage Christian/University Lake School's 3-0 WIAA Division 4 regional final win against the second-seeded Lake Mills girls soccer team at LMHS on Saturday.
Bluhm scored in the 27th minute as the Patriots (6-4-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Bluhm then found the back of the net in the 69th and 82nd minutes as Heritage Christian pulled its second consecutive upset, also topping third-seeded Catholic Central in penalty kicks during the semifinal round.
"We knew that it would take our A game today and we just collectively didn't have it," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Heritage Christian was a solid team and they played us tough. I think our injuries finally caught up to us, but I loved how we never quit and played with passion in this super compacted season."
Lake Mills (8-3-5) sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow made 15 saves. Mercy Garsomble stopped six shots for Heritage Christian.
The L-Cats, who spent most of the season in the top 10 of the D4 statewide poll, bid farewell to a dozen seniors, a group that played a major role in the program compiling a 19-6-10 record the past two seasons including a regional championship in 2019.
"We will miss our seniors and thank them for showing how to play with passion and restoring our together mentality we carry throughout our program," Hegstrom said. "They will forever hold a spot in my heart and we will miss them terribly. They are great soccer talents and even better people. All 12 of them."
The Patriots play at top-seeded Brookfield Academy in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 3, LAKE MILLS 0
Heritage Christian 1 2 — 3
Lake Mills 0 0 — 0
First half — Bluhm, 26:49.
Second half — Bluhm, 68:51; Bluhm, 81:09.
Saves: HC (Garsomble) 6; LM (Kulow) 15.