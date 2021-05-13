MAZOMANIE — Samantha Herrling scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute as Wisconsin Heights scored three times in the second half to earn a 4-2 victory over the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (1-2-1, 0-2-1 Capitol) were down a goal early after Gwen Childs scored unassisted in the 10th minute for the first or her two goals. Lakeside evened it on a goal by senior Mia Murray eight minutes later and a 28th-minute score by Averi Wolfram, assisted by Murray, gave Lakeside an early advantage.
Keerya Payne scored in the 55th minute to even it up for Heights.
Lakeside keeper Lillian Runke stopped six shots and the team held an 11-10 advantage in shots on goal.
The Warriors host Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday at 5 p.m.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside 2 0 — 2
Wi. Heights 1 3 — 4
First half — WH: Childs, 10:00; LL: Murray, 18:00; LL: Wolfram (Murray), 28:00.
Second half — WH: Payne, 55:00; Herrling, 72:00; Childs, 86:00
Saves — LL (Runke) 6, WH 9.