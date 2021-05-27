McKenna Grossman and Syd Schwartz each hit two-run home runs as the Lake Mills softball team beat visiting Belleville 16-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.
The L-Cats (15-2) scored seven times in the first inning en route to their 10th straight victory and Tessa Kottwitz was 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ellie Evenson, Schwartz, Ava Klienfelt and Belle Topel all had two-hit games.
Taylor Roughen earned the decision, tossing three no-hit innings while striking out eight. Avery Chilson allowed only a lone single in the fifth, which broke up a combined no-hit bid, while fanning five.
Schwartz, who had three RBIs, and Evenson had run-scoring hits in the opening inning. Grossman then capped the frame with a two-out blast to center. Schwartz made it 9-0 with a shot to center with no down in the second.
Taylor Wollin drove in a pair of runs and scored three times.
Roughen, who has an ERA of 0.27 and WHIP of 0.41, has struck out 157 batters on the season. Her total strikeouts are neck-and-neck with Cedarburg's Paytn Monticelli and Boscobel's Gretta Grassel for the state lead through Monday.
LAKE MILLS 16, BELLEVILLE 0 (5)
Belleville 000 00 — 0 1 2
Lake Mills 744 1x — 16 14 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Prochaska (L; 2.1-13-15-12-2-6), Kittleson (1.2-1-1-1-1-3); LM: Roughen (W; 3-0-0-0-8-0), Chilson (2-1-0-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 4x4, Evenson 2x3, Schwartz 2x2 (HR), Klienfelt 2x2, Topel 2x4, Grossman (HR).