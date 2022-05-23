hot GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP Girls soccer: River Valley edges Lakeside 1-0 May 23, 2022 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Morrey scored a goal in the first half as River Valley held off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 1-0 in a nonconference game on Monday, May 23.Morrey scored on an assist by Karina Osborn in the 33rd minute.Maria Vik made nine saves for the Warriors, who had a 13-10 edge in shots on goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Lake Mills City Council passes on offer to buy property adjacent to public library Lake Mills' Brandon Siska named head women's basketball coach at Bryant and Stratton College Proposed Lake Mills school building cost estimates increase $9M since fall Shirley A. (Hraha) Haglund State grant provides $25k to expand Lake Mills High School fab lab Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!