WILLIAMS BAY -- Lake Mills senior forward Charlie Bender wasted little time heating up, scoring 27 points in a 76-50 season-opening victory at Williams Bay on Saturday.
"Charlie showed off the whole package of his offensive game," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "He made 3s, handled the ball and scored in the post. He also guarded their point guard and held him down which was huge since he was one of their better players."
Junior Ethan Foster made his first varsity start, playing the shooting guard spot and finishing with 15 points. Senior forwards Jaxson Retrum (13 points) and Adam Moen (11 points) also scored in double figures.
"Ethan had a good debut," Hicklin said. "He’s a kid that is a really good shooter from 3 and understands how to cut in our offense. He’s the perfect complement to the four seniors in the starting lineup."
The L-Cats leaped out to a 44-22 halftime advantage.
"We played a good first half and came out ready to play," Hicklin said. "In the second half, we have some stuff to clean up. All and all I thought it was a good effort. This is a good Williams Bay team. They’d be right there for the Trailways title if there was a conference season."
Lake Mills continues its season at home against Cambridge on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. before a marquee game at East Troy on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
"This was a great first step," Hicklin said of a team that went 21-4 last season, winning the Capitol North with a 9-1 league mark. "We had some injuries early last week and are still finding our basketball legs. We came out in the first half today and showed what we’ll all be about. We're excited to see what's to come and I like the direction we’re headed. We'll know more after the two games next week."
Williams Bay senior forward Ben Venteicher had a team-high 20 points.
LAKE MILLS 76, WILLIAMS BAY 50
Lake Mills 44 32 — 76
Williams Bay 22 28 — 50
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 2 0-0 5, Foster 6 2-3 15, Lund 1 0-0 3, Retrum 6 1-4 13, Moen 3 2-3 11, Bender 12 1-1 27, Legal 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 8-13 76.
WILLIAMS BAY — Turner 0 0-2 0, Perdall 3 4-7 12, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Viss 1 0-0 3, Mannelt 2 1-2 6, Hoover 2 1-2 5, Kuiper 0 1-2 1, Venteicher 9 1-2 20. Totals 18 8-17 50.
3-point goals: LM 6 (Bender 2, Moen 1, Lund 1, Foster 1, Stoddard 1); WB 6 (Perdall 2, Schultz 1, Viss 1, Mannelt 1, Venteicher 1). Total fouls: LM 14; WB 17. Technical foul: Moen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.