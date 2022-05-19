MAZOMANIE — Kaci Everson scored a hat trick and the Lake Mills girls soccer team beat host Wisconsin Heights 5-1 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday, May 17.
The L-Cats (8-3-4, 3-1-2 Capitol) got on the board in the fifth minute on a goal by Leyla Chavez, which Ava Schmidt assisted on. Schmidt upped the lead to 2-0 with a goal — assisted by Addison Roberts — in the 27th minute. Everson scored in the 40th, 68th and 70th minutes — all unassisted — for the final margin. Everson has 15 goals on the year and Schmidt has seven.
Lake Mills keeper Ryleigh Kulow stopped nine shots.
“I’m very proud of our efforts tonight in a very physical Capitol Conference battle,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We were the more dominant team on the pitch tonight throughout the full 80 minutes.
“Two of Kaci’s goals were off set pieces, Leyla’s finish was off of a cross from Ava we’ve been working on, and Ava had a goal called back for offsides, and scored again within a minute to redeem herself.
“It was a great night with our offense really clicking. Defensively we did a nice job against their attack and Ry had two highlight reel saves. We are proud to get our eighth win tonight, and we’re hungry for more.”
Lake Mills and Lodi are tied for second place in the Capitol behind unbeaten Sugar River with one conference game remaining.