NEW GLARUS — Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer shot a four-over-par round of 40, tying for second individually, at Tuesday’s Capitol Conference mini-meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.

Lakeside Lutheran finished third as a team with a four-person tally of 185, finishing behind first-place Lodi (171) and second-place Cambridge (175).

The Warriors’ Brandon Kreutz shot a six-over-par round of 42, tying for fourth individually. Bear Deavers (47), Will Meland (47) and Cooper Jensen (49) also scored.

For Lake Mills, which finished seventh with a 242, Lucas Kleinfeldt shot 55 and Henry Ruedebusch carded a 57.

The Blue Devils’ Hailey Thoney was the medalist with a 39. Cambridge’s Stone Farruggio also shot 42 and Nick Buckman recorded a 43 to tie for sixth.

Team scores: Lodi 171, Cambridge 175, Lakeside Lutheran 185, Columbus 194, Luther Prep 204, Monticello/Belleville 222, Lake Mills 242, Wisconsin Heights incomplete, New Glarus incomplete.

