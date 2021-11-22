The L-Cats’ first home game since hoisting the gold ball in March was a dominant one.
Lake Mills, with a completely new roster, steamrolled through Janesville Parker 78-28 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Friday, showing that this new team may well closely resemble the old one.
The L-Cats pressed effectively for the length of the floor, creating havoc and forcing turnovers that led to points on the break. The team was in a rhythm from the get-go offensively, hitting seven of its 11 3-pointers in the first frame en route to building a 31-4 lead with seven minutes remaining before halftime.
“We did a great job of sharing the basketball,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Parker packed it in with a 1-2-2 look. We worked on zone offense, and they ran it well and were unselfish. With ball movement and spacing, we got open shots in rhythm. We shot it really well from 3 tonight.”
Junior guard Jenna Hosey, who totaled a game-best 21 points with five made 3-pointers, hit from beyond the arc to make it 12-1 less than four minutes in. Sophomore guard Sydney Burling, who added 14 points, turned a steal into an easy layin before knocking down a corner 3. Sophomore guard Sophia Guerrero and Burling then both hit from long range, upping the edge to 28-4.
Lake Mills’ halfcourt defense was so stifling that Parker was called for a five-second violation despite not facing a double team.
“Our effort was outstanding,” Siska said. “That’s something with this group that makes it great, you don’t have to coach effort. They are really hungry and are great kids who work hard. They know it starts on defense, and they like defense.
“They are good at our rotations on the press. The press was effective tonight as it was Tuesday (versus Whitewater) and hopefully will be all year. The halfcourt defense was effective tonight. Have to have starters stay out of foul trouble though. It’s about pressuring teams without fouling.”
Junior center Bella Pitta contributed 17 points, junior guard Kenzie Nielsen had eight and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin contributed six as Lake Mills improved to 2-0 on the young season, extending its winning streak to nine games dating back to last season.
LAKE MILLS 78,
JANESVILLE PARKER 28
Parker 13 15 – 28
Lake Mills 44 34 — 78
Janesville Parker (fg ft-ftm tp) – Ayers 2 1-4 5, Riley 2 0-0 4, Ahrens-Egger 3 0-0 6, Miller 5 3-7 13. Totals 12 4-11 28.
Lake Mills – E. Wollin 2 1-2 6, Nielsen 2 2-2 8, Hosey 8 0-2 21, Burling 5 2-7 14, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 1 0-0 2, Pitta 8 1-1 17, Lepak 1 0-0 2, Kleinfeldt 2 1-2 5. Totals 30 7-16 78.
Three-point goals: LM (Hosey 5, Burling 2, Nielsen 2, E. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1) 11. Fouls: JP 16, LM 14.
LAKE MILLS 61, WHITEWATER 40
WHITEWATER — Sydney Burling totaled 15 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team topped host Whitewater 61-40 in a season-opening nonconference game on Tuesday, the L-Cats’ first contest since winning the WIAA Division 3 state championship in March.
Bella Pitta and Emily Wollin added 13 points apiece for Lake Mills, which went 25-2 a season ago and graduated 10 seniors, including the team’s six-leading scorers.
"I thought our effort was outstanding," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "These girls are very coachable and effort isn’t something we’ve had to coach this first week and a half.
"We are very young and inexperienced and that showed with our turnovers and fouls which will get better. We have a lot to improve on, but it’s nice to open the season with a road win."
Jenna Hosey contributed nine points and hit two of the L-Cats’ seven three-pointers as the team won its eighth straight dating back to last year.
LAKE MILLS 61, WHITEWATER 40
Lake Mills 33 28 — 61
Whitewater 20 20 — 40
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm tp) — E. Wollin 4 4-8 13, Nielsen 1 1-2 4, Hosey 3 1-4 9, Burling 5 3-6 15, Sellnow 1 0-0 2, T. Wollin 1 0-1 2, Pitta 4 5-6 13, Kleinfeldt 1 0-3 3. Totals 20 14-30 61.
Whitewater — Kopecky 0 2-3 2, Kilar 2 12-15 17, Navejas 5 1-2 12, Grosinske 1 0-0 2, Gillerke 0 1-2 1, Amundson 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 18-26 40.
Three-point goals — LM (Hosey 2, Burling 2, E. Wollin 1, Kleinfeldt 1) 7; WW Kilar 1, Navejas 1.
Total fouls — LM 20, WW 20
Fouled out — WW Grosinske.