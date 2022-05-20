hot Girls soccer: KML tops Lakeside 4-1 Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email May 20, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON — Ava Zarling scored twice as Kettle Moraine Lutheran scored four unanswered goals to top the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 4-1 on Thursday, May 19, in a nonconference game.Lakeside’s Ella Schuetz scored unassisted to open the scoring in the 16th minute.Zarling equalized a minute later on a penalty kick. Maddie Leffel scored in the 35th minute and Zarling made it 3-1 with an unassisted score in the 45th.Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped 12 shots. KML had a 16-3 edge in shots on goal.The Warriors host River Valley on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Proposed Lake Mills school building cost estimates increase $9M since fall Shirley A. (Hraha) Haglund Lake Mills City Council passes on offer to buy property adjacent to public library Softball: Grossman, Topel hit home runs as L-Cats beat Warriors 10-2 State grant provides $25k to expand Lake Mills High School fab lab Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!