MILWAUKEE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team placed second while the girls finished fourth at the LIT hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
Lakeside posted 17 top three finishes on the day and scored 154.5 points.
Senior Christian Schmidt won the 110 high hurdles in 15.36 seconds and took second in the 300 hurdles in 42.55. Junior Caleb Andrews won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).
Other second place finishes for the Warriors included junior Kyle Main in the 100 (11.23) and 200 (22.93), freshman Cameron Weiland in the 3,200 (10:10.84), the 400 relay team of Sturgill, Jonah Heyerholm, Alex Reinke and Main in 45.82, the 3,200 relay team of freshman Karsten Grundahl, Joshua Heckt, Daniel Ertman and Ethan Schultz in 9:08.88, sophomore Ben Buxa in the shot put (44-10) and senior Austin Haley in the discus (112-4).
Third place finishers for Lakeside included junior Spencer Sturgill in the 100 (11.25), senior Seth Veers in the 110 hurdles (16.47), Weiland in the 1,600 (4:49.19), Grundahl in the 3,200 (10:29.60) and the 1,600 relay team of Reinke, Nate Krenke, Ethan Schultz and Schmidt in 3:42.11.
Lakeside’s girls scored 98.5 points and were led by junior Mya Hemling’s victories in the 400 (1:04.92) and long jump (16-9 3/4). Senior Lydia Buxa won the 300 hurdles (49.89) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.63).
Other second place finishers for the Warriors were sophomore Abigail Minning in the 3,200 (12:53.36) and sophomore Marissa Duddeck in the long jump (16-2 1/2).
Third place finishes for Lakeside included the 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Harmony Schmidt in 55.17, the 3,200 relay team of Elida Nerothin, Hadley Wendorff, Natalie Raymond and Winning in 10:59.58 and senior Stephanie Schafer in the shot put (31-5).
“We are very pleased with how our kids performed against some incredibly tough competition,” Lakeside Lutheran track and field coach Justin Vanderhoof said. “Our young athletes continue to improve and we had a lot of PRs tonight. Marissa Duddeck and Mya Hemling took first and second in long jump, with Mya adding over a foot to her long jump from the prelims to finals.
“Christian Schmidt won the 110 hurdles, running under 16 seconds for the first time. Kyle Main and Spencer Sturgill both PR’ed in the 100 and took second and third. It was a very good night for our athletes.
“We love competing at LITs every year. Many of the athletes have friends and family at the other participating schools. We as coaches have former classmates and colleagues coaching the other schools as well. The Christian fellowship and friendly competition are great to see and the meet is a lot of fun.”
Team scores — boys: Fox Valley Lutheran 189.5, Lakeside Lutheran 154.5, Luther Prep 145, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Shoreland Lutheran 52.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 30.5, Manitowoc Lutheran 26.
Team scores — girls: Fox Valley Lutheran 185, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 119, Manitowoc Lutheran 99, Lakeside Lutheran 98.5, Luther Prep 84, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64.5, Shoreland Lutheran 36.