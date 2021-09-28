HARTLAND — The Lake Mills volleyball team went 2-2 at Saturday’s Lake Country Lutheran Invitational.
The L-Cats (16-4 overall) beat Glendale Nicolet in three sets before a three-set loss to Waterloo. Lake Mills then got swept by Howards Grove and topped Kenosha St. Joseph’s in straight sets.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
The Lake Mills volleyball team swept visiting Columbus 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Katie Borchert had a team-leading 10 kills for the L-Cats (14-3, 6-0 Capitol North). Ava Belling produced eight kills, eight digs and Sydney Lewellin notched six kills, 21 assists and two aces. Olivia Karlen tallied 12 digs and Gabby Hack had three blocks. Emma Kitsembel finished with six assists.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
The Lake Mills volleyball team remained unbeaten in Capitol North games with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 win over visiting Poynette on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Katie Borchert led the L-Cats with 11 kills, two aces and four digs. Sydney Lewellin registered 15 assists and Olivia Karlen and Ava Belling added four digs apiece. Belling and Hack each tallied two blocks.
“We played well overall,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “Each player who stepped onto the court tonight played with high energy and focus.”