MONROE — A backdoor cut for the ages.
A tough finish inside over length that will live in infamy.
Charlie Bender knocked down the game-winning reverse layup with five seconds remaining to send the second-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team past top-seeded Monroe 56-55 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final on Saturday afternoon.
Trailing 55-54 with 16.4 seconds remaining, the L-Cats fouled Carson Leuzinger in the 1-and-1. Leuzinger, an 89 percent foul shooter, was too strong on the front end, rattling it off iron twice before it hit the glass and fell to Bender.
Bender after one brief dribble passed to Drew Stoddard who on his eighth dribble while moving left delivered the assist of his life. Bender went backdoor, leaving Max Golembiewski a step behind from his face guarding position. The senior forward then caught, drawing three defenders, and used the rim as a protector on a reverse layin over Cheesemaker 6-foot-6 junior forward J.T. Seagreaves who had come over in helpside to protect the rim.
“Every day at the end of practice for the last two weeks we’ve been doing end-of-game situations,” said Bender, a senior forward who scored a team-high 18 points. “I believe down by one with six seconds left is one of those. Me and Drew talked earlier about cutting backdoor on that because they were face guarding me the entire game and not letting me get the ball.
“I back cut, got the ball and looked up. Cade Meyer blocked my shot the exact same way in the first half, coming from the backside to block it.
“I hesitated with my dribble and used the rim for protection. The rim protected me a little bit when I came around the backside. Put it up and I couldn’t see it until it came through the net. They were swatting for the ball and stuff.”
Monroe called timeout with four seconds remaining and the length of the floor to traverse. Leuzinger, a left-handed junior guard, took four dribbles and got a decent but slightly rushed look at a 3 with 0.9 seconds remaining from the wing that hit back iron simultaneously with the buzzer sounding.
“He had to rush it a little since he took a few dribbles,” Bender explained. “He got to his spot and let it go. If I was Monroe, I’d take that shot every day. That’s one of the best players and best shooters going to his dominant hand and pulling up from not too crazy deep. They got a good look. They are an experienced team too. We knew with four seconds left they were going to be poised and calm enough to go make a play and give themselves a chance.
“That’s what happens when you have experienced teams with high IQ players like that. We both have a lot of high IQ players. We knew with four seconds left, they are going to get a good look and we have to play as good of defense as possible.
“Good job by Drew not jumping and fouling on the shot. Got to stay as close as you can with him. One thing we would do differently is not let him get to his strong hand. We’re doing all right now though.”
Undoubtedly so.
This group becomes the second in program history to reach state, joining the 2017 team.
“Amazing. It feels great,” said Stoddard, a senior guard who added 14 points. “It will be exciting (playing at state). We’ve been waiting for this for so long.”
These L-Cats were eighth graders when the ‘17 team edged Adams-Friendship on a late 3-pointer by Alex Ranney to punch their state ticket.
“It’s awesome, we’ve been playing well this whole month,” ninth-year Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “After that loss to Lakeside (Lutheran), we kind of had a turning point moment in the locker room after the game. Talked about ‘how do you want your story to end?’ Still have a lot to accomplish.
“You guys determine how this season is going to play out. Really been focused, playing well and playing together since that moment. That really is the turning point in the season and why we’re still playing.”
The game-winning play was drawn up for Bender with the potential for a perimeter handoff before a drive into the lane or a backdoor cut inside depending on what the defense tried to negate.
“We run the play, it’s a handoff to Chuck in the corner,” Stoddard said. “Instantly as soon as we got out of the timeout (with 16.4 left), he told me he was going to backdoor it because they were face guarding him the entire game. I was ready for it. It was going to happen.”
“We wanted to bring the ball to Charlie,” Hicklin added. “If he had guys chasing him, he would have gotten the handoff and gone into the lane. If they try to deny Charlie the ball, we get the backdoor cut. It was a good read that he made and a good finish at the basket. That was kind of the idea behind what we were looking for there.”
There were plenty of heart-stomping moments along the way in a nip-and-tuck tilt.
Lake Mills (23-5) clung to a two-point lead at the break and led 35-32 with 13 minutes, 40 seconds remaining after a 3-pointer by junior guard Ethan Foster. The L-Cats had a bit of wind in their sails on that trip after senior forward Jaxson Retrum drew a charge on Monroe (16-2) senior forward Cade Meyer on the other end.
“The big thing was to play good defense and rebound,” Retrum said. “Obviously, we’re not going to hold Cade to zero points, we know he’s going to hit shots. The key was to contest shots and make him earn his shots and then just rebound. We knew it was going to come down to the last minute.
“We were fortunate enough to get the last shot or one of the last shots and made ours. Fortunate enough, they missed their last buzzer-beater. The rest is history.”
Stoddard chopped a four-point Cheesemaker edge to one with a 3-pointer from the top. Senior forward Adam Moen, who scored eight of his 12 points in the first half, scored with his right to give the L-Cats the slimmest of leads.
Monroe had a brief 6-2 burst, including two scores by Leuzinger, to pull back ahead by three. Moen then scored on the break and assisted on a Bender bucket to make it 46-45 L-Cats with 6:30 to play.
Meyer scored two of his game-high 25 on a layin with 4 minutes left that put the Cheesemakers, who had an 11-game win streak snapped, ahead by three.
Bender scored quickly in the paint to answer. After both sides had an empty possession, senior guard Tyler Matley was whistled for an offensive foul with Bender drawing the contact. Lake Mills then called timeout trailing by a point.
Out of the break, Stoddard scored at the basket with 2:30 to go, setting off a string of high-intensity possessions.
“We were having luck driving to the basket versus hitting jump shots,” Hicklin said. “We wanted to start opening up some driving lanes which is why we went away from screening and more to cutting. In the last seven or eight minutes we were getting really good stuff out of it.”
Seagreaves answered with a long ball from the top of the key. The L-Cats knotted things at 52 on a baseline floater by Stoddard, assisted by Bender.
Meyer, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay signee, hit a go-ahead 3 from the top with 1:25 left. Stoddard spun and scored 15 seconds later.
Lake Mills, which had just four team fouls, spent the next 35 seconds pressuring on the perimeter before eventually fouling to set up the bonus with 16.4 remaining. Shortly before that, Leuzinger was granted a timeout while seemingly airborne.
After being fouled on a perimeter trap, Leuzinger, who hadn’t been to the line all night but was 87-for-98 at the charity stripe this season, missed to set up Lake Mills’ winning moment.
“It’s so exciting,” Moen said. “I never really thought about (what it would be like to make it to state).
“We started off the season 5-4. Then to come in Division 2, I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen again us playing in this division, it’s an amazing feeling. I love spending it with my brothers.”
Lake Mills, which has won eight straight, used a 10-point run to pull ahead by eight 4:30 in. Senior forward Grant Horkan then knocked down a 3 before Bender came off a screen en route to a finish at the hoop, making it a nine-point game. That ended up being the largest margin by either side.
Seagreaves responded with a flush and a 3-pointer, preceding a midrange shot by Meyer to make it a 2-point game.
“A lot of work before they catch the ball,” Hicklin said of defending Monroe’s bigs. “Try to keep them from getting it on the block or within five feet. If we can get them to catch it outside more we can force them to shoot jump shots. They’re still good jump shooters. We feel better about that than them making post moves and going over us.”
Both sides exchanged blows with the eighth-ranked L-Cats pushing in front of the fourth-ranked Cheesemakers by seven after Stoddard hit from beyond the arc and Moen finished inside.
Monroe, which was playing on its home floor due to a change in the postseason proceedings this season because the WIAA couldn’t find host school for sectional games, scored the next eight to make it 26 all. Moen assisted on a Foster 3-point shot from the corner as the visitors led 29-27 at halftime.
“It was a defensive battle,” Stoddard said. “Jaxson did a great job on Cade Meyer. It was a hard game and a defensive battle.”
Meyer scored 14 in the first half and Seagreaves had nine in the second.
“They are insane players, really good players,” Moen said. “We just had to stay strong, use our legs and push them around. They had height on us and we played with a lot of grit. Sometimes that’s all it takes.”
That and Bender using his best teacher voice at a crucial timeout in the waning seconds of an elimination game.
“Going to the bench (with four seconds left), that’s the most I’ve tried to get our team quiet,” he said. “Everyone is going crazy, I felt like a teacher in one of my classrooms trying to get us to be quiet.”
Lake Mills has practiced the winning play plenty. It was executed to perfection with it all hanging on the line.
“We work on that play a lot with our back cut and dribble handoff coming off a ball screen,” Bender said. “It just happened I back cut instead of coming off that ball screen. I chose to back cut because of how well Monroe was playing defense all night.”
The L-Cats are seeded third, facing second-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) in next Saturday’s D2 state tournament at the La Crosse Center at 12:25 p.m. Top-seeded Onalaska (18-0) plays fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier (23-4) in the first semifinal at 9:05 a.m.
LAKE MILLS 56, MONROE 55
Lake Mills 29 27 — 56
Monroe 27 28 — 55
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 6 0-0 14, Foster 2 0-0 6, Retrum 1 1-4 3, Moen 6 0-0 12, Bender 7 4-4 18, Horkan 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 5-8 56.
MONROE — Leuzinger 4 0-1 8, Golembiewski 1 0-0 2, Meyer 11 2-2 25, Matley 4 0-0 8, Seagreaves 4 1-2 12. Totals 24 3-5 55.
3-point goals: LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Horkan 1); Mon 4 (Seagreaves 3, Meyer 1). Total fouls: LM 14; Mon 13.
