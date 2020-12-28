L-Cats defeat B/G

LAKE MILLS -- Seniors Tyler Theder and Charlie Cassady recorded pins as the Lake Mills wrestling team defeated Belleville/New Glarus 36-30 at LMHS on Monday.

The L-Cats (1-1) won two of the three matches contested.

Lake Mills competes next on Jan. 7, 2021, at Lakeside Lutheran at 7 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 36,

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 30

160: Zielinski, BNG, pinned Eveland, 0:21. 182: Cassady, LM, pinned Loshaw, 5:29. 285: Theder, LM, pinned Walker, 1:47. 106, 170, 195, 220: LM won forfeit. 120, 126: 138, 145: BNG won forfeit. 113, 132, 152: Double forfeit. At Lake Mills.

