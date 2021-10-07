Lake Mills’ football team welcomes Lodi to town in a first-place battle on Homecoming at LMHS on Friday at 7 p.m. in the penultimate week of the regular season.
The L-Cats (5-2, 4-1) have won four consecutive games after losses in week two and three. The Blue Devils (6-1, 4-1) enter on the heels of a 41-7 loss to Columbus, which is also 4-1 in league play.
Lake Mills improved to 3-0 in one-score games after a week seven come-from-behind 28-24 victory at Walworth Big Foot. The L-Cats played with just 13 players and were without their entire running back crew.
The Blue Devils suffered a few injuries and had several turnovers a week ago. The L-Cats, who have won each of the last two meetings and clinched a playoff berth last week, are preparing for a stiff test.
“Lodi is a good football team,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Jaylen Montgomery is pretty shifty and runs hard. I’d put him up there with the other best running backs in the conference. We’ll be prepared for him. Quarterback Keegan Fleischman makes very good decisions. They don’t take too many opportunities to air it out. When they do, he’s accurate and a good manager of the game.”
Montgomery has 124 attempts for 771 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt along with eight touchdowns.
The Blue Devils use a 3-2-5 defense.
“Their strength is the defensive line that’s big, tall and physical,” Huber said. “The linebackers are solid. They are extremely disciplined and run their scheme really well. They have some good defensive backs as well that fly to the football. An extremely well-coached unit that plays hard.”
The team with the more consistent rushing attack could have a leg up in this pivotal clash.
“We’ll need to hold the water on the line of scrimmage,” Huber said. “We’re the smallest offensive and defensive line every week. We need to hold the best we can. We’ll need to execute offensively and establish the run game. Take it deep when it is needed. Defensively, it’s about stopping the run.”
L-Cat junior quarterback Caden Belling has a 53 percent completion percentage and 1,176 passing yards, throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven starts.
HORICON/HUSTISFORD at
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team hosts Horicon/Hustisford in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m. for Homecoming.
The Warriors (3-4, 3-2 Capitol) need one win to become postseason eligible.
Husticon (0-7, 0-5) has been outscored 174-27 this season but nearly knocked off Beloit Turner last week, falling 12-6.
“They’ll throw a lot of formations at you and run a variety of special plays,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Their run-pass ratio is pretty balanced.”
Bauer anticipates the Marchfalcons will deploy a 4-4 defense, potentially mixing in a 5-3 look. The Warriors will try to take what the defense gives them, according to Bauer.
Lakeside, which won 14-7 at Luther Prep a week ago, is a game behind Lake Mills, Lodi and Columbus in the league standings.
“We have to handle the distractions of Homecoming Week and stay focused on continual improvement,” Bauer said. “Staying healthy is a key to every week this season.”
In four starts this season, Warrior sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna has run it 61 times for 247 yards in place of injured starter Levi Birkholz. Senior tight end Tyler Marty has 13 receptions totaling 365 yards with six touchdowns.