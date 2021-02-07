Senior guard Peighton Nelson scored a game-high 24 points as Monona Grove topped the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 64-57 in a nonconference game on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at LLHS.
Senior guard Mia Murray, one of the seven Warrior four-year players to score, finished with a season-high 23 points.
"She played with heart, energy and enthusiasm," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said of Murray, who bested her previous season high by 10. "She did a nice job and took things on her shoulders. She also played nice defense and got some of her patented tips and deflections. She attacked the basket and connected on three 3-pointers. Really proud of her effort."
The game was knotted at 30 at halftime before the Silver Eagles, who knocked down 11 3-pointers, pulled away in the second frame.
"Monona Grove does a fantastic job of dribble drive," Asmus said. "They were able to connect on dribble drives and kicks to the perimeter. They executed pretty well. We did our best to make sure they didn’t get to the lane. Unfortunately, they did a nice job of shooting 3-pointers today."
Nelson, who is committed to play at Division 2 Hillsdale College, was lethal as a scorer and distributor.
"Nelson would dribble penetrate and kick," Asmus said. "We wanted to push them left. Nelson would pitch to the girl in the corner. They connected on some pretty valuable shots especially when we were trying to gain momentum. We cut a 10-point lead to four late in the game."
Junior forward Lily Schuetz added 11 points and senior guard Kylee Gnabasik chipped in seven for the Warriors (9-9).
Third-seeded Lakeside plays at second-seeded Brodhead in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
MONONA GROVE 64, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57
Monona Grove 30 34 — 64
Lakeside Lutheran 30 27 — 57
MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Clevidence 2 2-4 7, Goke 2 0-0 5, Olson 2 0-0 6, Nelson 8 5-11 24, Moreau 2 1-2 7, Yundt 1 0-0 3, Poole 2 7-9 12. Totals 19 15-26 64.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 2 0-0 4, Heckmann 0 2-2 2, Schuetz 4 3-7 11, Gnabasik 2 2-2 7, Shadoski 0 1-2 1, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Uecker 0 1-2 1, Neuberger 2 2-2 6, Murray 10 0-1 23. Totals 21 11-18 57.
3-point goals: MG 11 (Nelson 3, Olson 2, Moreau 2, Clevidence 1, Goke 1, Yundt 1, Poole 1); LL 4 (Murray 3, Gnabasik 1). Total fouls: MG 13; LL 19.
