LODI — After Lodi scored three unanswered goals, junior forward Ava Stelter hit the game-winner unassisted in the 86th minute as the Lake Mills girls soccer team pulled out a 4-3 Capitol Conference road win on Tuesday, May 18.
The L-Cats (5-1-1, 2-0-1 Capitol) led 3-0 on the strength of three goals by Stelter in the 37th minute but saw things squared up in the 67th minute on Anna Balfanz’s goal. Stelter then hit the winner at the 85:22 mark as Lake Mills beat Lodi for the first time since the 2010 season.
“We played hard and had chances early, and then we let up and Lodi turned it on,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “To give up a 3-0 lead in soccer is incredibly deflating. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for digging super deep to stop the bleeding and come away with the victory.
“Kaia Heimstreet played an excellent and clutch ball to Stelter’s feet near mid field and Stelter carried it all the way for the game-winner. It was a memorable win, that’s for sure. There was extra motivation not having beaten them since 2010.”
Ava Wollin assisted on Stelter’s first two goals, which came in the 18th and 36th minutes. Stelter scored 90 seconds later on an assist by goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who stopped eight shots, to make it a three-goal affair. Lodi answered with a score by Taylor Peterson in the 39th minute and another by Lea Traeder in the 41st minute.
LAKE MILLS 4, LODI 3
Lake Mills 3 1 — 4
Lodi 2 1 — 3
First half — LM: Stelter (Wollin), 18:00; Stelter (Wollin), 36:00; Stelter, (Kulow), 37:00; L: Peterson, (Schmidt) 39:00; Traeder, 41:00.
Second half — L: Balfanz, 67:00; LM: Stelter, 86:00.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 8; Lo (Lange) 3.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 1, FORT ATKINSON 0
Ava Stelter’s 48th-minute goal was the game-winner for the Lake Mills girls soccer team in a 1-0 nonconference win over visiting Fort Atkinson on Thursday, May 20.
Stelter scored just out of halftime at the 48 minute, 16 second mark off an assist from Ava Wollin. Sophomore Ryleigh Kulow had 12 saves for the L-Cats (6-1-1), stopping a penalty kick to maintain the margin in the second half.
“We battled so hard tonight against a nice Fort team,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “They had some really nice runs of play, but we just wouldn’t give in and kept many of their attempts from outside the 18. The defense gets all the credit for that.
“When they did put great shots on frame, Ry was able to show us her stuff. It was an incredibly impressive night from our keeper. She shined back there, quite brightly. Wollin’s through ball to another composed finish by Stelter was enough to get it done. That one was for the parents of these incredible girls on Parents’ Night.”
The L-Cats are up a spot to seventh in this week's Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 4 rankings.
LAKE MILLS 1, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Second half: LM — Stelter (Wollin) 48:16.
Saves: FA (Van-Warmer) 4; LM (Kulow) 12.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L-CATS TOP EAGLES, DRAW WITH COMETS
The Lake Mills girls soccer team earned a 9-0 victory over Jefferson and tied with Delavan-Darien, 1-1, in a home triangular on Saturday.
Junior forward Ava Stelter scored four times in the first half against the Eagles (1-6-0). The Comets struck first in game two on Rylee Crull's unassisted goal in the 47th minute. Stelter hit the equalizer unassisted in the 53rd minute.
"Nice team win and tie today. Everyone contributed in these games," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "It was really hot and we had to play back-to-back games in that heat.
"Really proud of the girls for battling back down 1-0 to salvage the tie. Stelter's game-tying goal was a showstopper, driven off the crossbar. It was masterful. We look forward to resting up and preparing for a big Wisconsin Heights game Tuesday."
The L-Cats (7-1-2) led 6-0 at the break to open the day. Stelter scored 18 seconds in on an assist by senior midfielder/forward Ava Wollin. Wollin found the back of the net 49 seconds later on a Stelter assist. Stelter scored in the 6th, 8th, 26th and 50th minutes. Defender Sophia Guerrero (17th minute), Wollin (68th minute) and forward Ava Schmidt (73rd minute) added scores as the team matched its season-high goal tally.
Sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who didn't face any shots on goal in the first game, made nine saves versus Delavan-Darien.
Stelter's six goals on the day give her a state-leading 32 for the season. She's also the statewide points leader (66). Wollin now has 11 assists, good for a top 10 total statewide, and Kulow has 74 saves, which is among the state's leaders.
First game
LAKE MILLS 9, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 6 3 — 9
First half — LM: Stelter (Wollin), 0:18; Wollin (Stelter), 1:07; Stelter (Fair), 5:05; Stelter (Everson), 7:17; S. Guerrero (Stelter), 16:41; Stelter (Wollin), 25:42.
Second half — LM: Stelter (Schmidt), 49:13; Wollin, 67:11; Schmidt, 72:14.
Saves: J (Fox 11, Simonson 5) 16; LM (Kulow) 0.
Second game
LAKE MILLS 1, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1
Delavan-Darien 0 1 — 1
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Second half — DD: Crull, 46:01; LM: Stelter, 52:50.
Saves: DD (Hernandez) 4; LM (Kulow) 9.