COLUMBUS — The Lake Mills boys soccer team bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 7-2 rout of host Columbus in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday, Sept. 23.
L-Cat senior Jailen Ortega scored in the 12th and 35th minutes, adding a goal in the 72nd minute to cap his hat trick that made it 6-1. Ortega also had two assists for Lake Mills (11-1-1 overall, 3-1-0 Capitol).
Senior Lucas Hart scored at the 13th- and 42nd-minute marks while senior Brayden Ciesiolka and senior Kyle Popowski added a goal apiece in the second half.
L-Cat freshman goalie Cale Bower stopped four shots.
“We played well, but still let in some goals,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “We let too many chances go by without scoring.
Looking to clean it up against Wis. Heights on Tuesday.”
LAKE MILLS 7, COLUMBUS 2
Lake Mills 3 4 — 7
Columbus 1 1 — 2
First half: LM — J. Ortega (Lambert), 11:17; Hart (J. Ortega), 12:05; C — Genco, 22:24; LM — J. Ortega, 34:57.
Second half: LM — Hart (Ciesiolka), 41:43; Ciesiolka (J. Ortega), 69:08; J. Ortega (M. Ortega), 71:45; C — Genco, 73:45; LM — Popowski (Hart), 75:52; Saves: LM (Bower) 4, C (Pierre) 20; Shots on goal: LM 27, C 6.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
BELLEVILLE — The Lake Mills boys soccer team’s 11-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-1 road loss to Sugar River in a Capitol Conference game Tuesday, Sept. 21.
L-Cat senior Brayden Ciesiolka opened the scoring at the 39:17 mark with senior Isaac Lambert assisting on the goal.
The Raiders (7-1-2, 4-0-0 Capitol) needed 42 seconds to equalize on Ryan Downing’s unassisted score.
Aiden Hatleberg hit the game-winner, assisted by Jack Leonard, in the 70th minute.
“This was a heartbreaker for sure,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said.
“Sugar River is a very dominating team and for them to come back after we scored first shows you just how good they are. We have nothing to hang our heads about though.
“With plenty of chances ourselves, the score could have been the other way.
We were shown our weaknesses and it’s time to correct them.”