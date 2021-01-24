After a sluggish first half, the Warriors grabbed momentum with a dunk and kept it with stingy defense.
Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz finished with a game-high 20 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team stayed atop the Capitol North with a 58-48 victory over Poynette at LLHS on Friday.
Lakeside improves to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in Capitol North play, a game ahead of second-place Lake Mills, which won 39-29 at Columbus on Friday.
Birkholz soared for an offensive rebound, scoring on the putback on the first possession of the second half to cut Poynette’s lead to three points. After Puma senior forward Nik Feller missed a 3-pointer, senior guard Gabe Uttech grabbed the miss and hit a streaking Birkholz, who needed one dribble before sending home a two-handed flush.
“Levi gets that dunk and suddenly momentum switches,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We got them out of rhythm in the second half with forcing turnovers and we didn’t have to go against their zone. One positive thing leads to another positive thing. Their depth challenged them because we went 10 or 11 guys deep tonight. We had a five- or six-minute stretch with our second group in which we maintained and built the lead. That was a big factor for us.”
Poynette scored the next five points to extend its lead before the effects of fullcourt pressure started to become apparent for the first time after Lakeside opted not to extend the length of the floor in the first half on the heels of an overtime win against Edgewood on Thursday.
The Pumas, who turned it over 11 times in the second half, had consecutive giveaways which led to three points.
Senior forward John O’Donnell, who added 12 points, scored the next six for the Warriors, including a baby hook that squared things at 33 apiece with 12 minutes remaining.
After four Feller points gave the Pumas a brief edge, Lakeside continued pushing the gas pedal down, scoring the next eight. Uttech stole a pass and scored an easy one in transition and sophomore forward Trey Lauber hit a 3-pointer in that stretch.
Birkholz hit a 3 from the top that made it 50-41 Warriors with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining, capping a 15-2 spurt.
Poynette (6-6, 1-3) couldn’t cut the lead to less than six down the stretch. Feller, the team’s leading scorer, finished with a team-high 16 points but scored only eight after the first three minutes of play.
“It was great to see Levi take on that challenge of guarding Feller,” Jahns said. “Lauber and Kyle Main slid over for a little bit. You don’t stop a player like that with one guy. We wanted to prevent penetration and get hands up on 3s. We take pride in holding people under 50 points and talked in pregame shootaround that last few games we’ve given up more points than we’d like.”
Main, a junior guard, chipped in nine points and Lauber had eight.
The Warriors have won seven of their last eight, playing eight games in an 18-day stretch.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 58, POYNETTE 48
Poynette 26 22 — 48
Lakeside Lutheran 21 37 — 58
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — K. Petersen 3 2-3 9; B. Chadwick 3 0-0 7; McCormick 1 0-0 2; Klosky 3 2-2 9; Feller 6 2-4 16; C. Petersen 1 2-4 5. Totals 17 8-13 48.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 2-4 6; Veers 1 0-0 2; Jahnke 0 1-2 1; Main 3 2-2 9; Birkholz 9 1-1 20; Lauber 2 2-3 8; O’Donnell 5 2-3 12. Totals 22 10-15 58.
3-point goals: P 6 (Feller 2, K. Petersen 1, B. Chadwick 1, Klosky 1, C. Petersen 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Birkholz 1, Main 1). Total fouls: P 13; LL 14.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 74,
EDGEWOOD 68 (OT)
Seth Veers and Gabe Uttech took turns making big plays late in regulation, helping the Warriors erase a nine-point deficit.
Lakeside then had to withstand a 3-pointer at the buzzer before wrestling control away in the extra period.
Sophomore forward Trey Lauber scored a team-high 17 points and Veers added 16 as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat Edgewood 74-68 in overtime of a nonconference game on Thursday afternoon at LLHS.
“Our guys did a great job in overtime and really from the eight-minute mark of the second half when we made our run we played well,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Proud of our team. We played some deeper rotations tonight since Ian Olszewski and Tersony Vater are quarantined right now and unavailable. Those two guys play a similar role and sub for each other. I just wanted to give deeper guys on our bench a chance to play. They earned that. I had five nonstarters playing from nine minutes on. I said to assistant coach Andy (Rosenau) if we’re within five with five minutes to go, we’re going to go for it.”
Senior guard Michael Regnier’s transition basket off a turnover gave the Crusaders a 54-45 lead with 4 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in regulation.
Lauber broke a 5-plus minute scoring drought with a 3 from the wing with 3:20 left. Uttech, a senior point guard, knocked down a 3-pointer from the top on the next trip to cut the lead to three.
Edgewood hit a shot at the line and Jackson Trudgeon finished through contact but missed the free throw, a theme for the Crusaders, that made it 55-51.
Veers, a senior forward, putback his own miss at the rim and was fouled, making the free throw. On the next trip, Veers had another 3-point play on a strong take but missed the free throw in a one-point game with 1:30 left.
Edgewood, which hadn’t played in 12 days after being on a COVID-related pause, turned it over and missed two shots at the stripe on its next two possessions.
Then Uttech drove through three black uniforms and finished at the rack to give the Warriors, who have won six of their last seven and are now 11-4, a 58-57 advantage with 24 seconds to go.
Crusader senior guard Isandro Jimenez went 0 of 2 at the line and Uttech was fouled in the backcourt, hitting both to make it a three-point game.
After a series of perimeter passes, Regnier buried a contested 3-pointer with three seconds left to send it to OT squared at 60.
“Coming out of the overtime break, to keep the kids focused and having that competitive mentality was key,” Jahns said. “We established that earlier in the second half. We had a hard time defending their big guy Charles Clark, but he also had a hard time defending. They were forced to keep him out late and without him in the game our matchups were really good. We were able matchup man for man, closed out and contested 3s much better in the latter part of the second half. We started to rebound better in the second half and got a few transition points. Guys just kept that fighter mentality. We were just the better team physically and mentally and had momentum going which is a great position to play from.”
Edgewood (4-7) hit a bonus free throw early in the extra session before the Warriors went on an 11-1 push to put the game out of reach. Veers scored in the paint on a look from sophomore guard Levi Birkholz to give Lakeside the lead for good, 62-61, with 2:15 left.
Junior forward Kyle Main finished over two defenders on the next offensive trip.
Crusader junior guard Clay Krantz went 0-for-2 at the line in a four-point game with 1:08 left. Birkholz scored the next six points for the Warriors, including a steal and transition score that made it 71-62 with 35 seconds left to cap the scoring spurt.
Senior forward John O’Donnell finished with 14 points, Birkholz had 12 and Uttech eight for the Warriors.
Jimenez tallied a game-high 21 for the Crusaders.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 74,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 68, (OT)
Madison Edgewood 32 28 8 — 68
Lakeside Lutheran 25 35 14 — 74
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krentz 2 2-4 8, Newton 3 2-4 11, Trudgeon 3 0-1 7, Regnier 4 0-2 10, Klipstine 0 2-2 2, I. Jimenez 7 2-6 21, Deang 1 0-0 2, Schenk 2 0-0 4, Clark 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 7-20 68.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 3-3 8, Veers 7 1-3 16, Main 2 1-2 5, Birkholz 3 5-6 12, Lauber 6 0-0 17, Schmidt 0 2-2 2, O’Donnell 5 2-4 14. Totals 25 13-19 74.
3-point goals: ME 13 (I. Jimenez 5, Newton 3, Krentz 2, Regnier 2, Trudgeon 1); LL 10 (Lauber 5, O’Donnell 2, Veers 1, Uttech 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: ME 18; LL 20. Fouled out: Deang; Lauber.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63,
COLUMBUS 58
Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team remained unbeaten at the halfway mark of Capitol North play with a 63-58 victory over Columbus at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Warriors, who like to press and play at a fast pace, were facing a near polar opposite in Columbus, which is methodical in its halfcourt sets.
Lakeside led 34-21 at the halftime break but trailed by three early in the second half. The Warriors (10-4, 4-0 Capitol North) took away post looks and scored six transition points to help build a double-digit lead back, which they maintained for the most part down the stretch.
"In the first half we ran our pressure and caused them trouble," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "They broke pressure and were able to run sets in the second half. We adjusted how we ran things and went into a man trap instead of a zone trap. That got them out of rhythm. We had six points in a short stretch off turnovers which flipped it for us.
"Our kids played well and we had good, balanced scoring. Levi Birkholz led us with 18 points, Trey Lauber hit from 3 and Gabe Uttech played well for us. Defensively we managed their inside game better the last 10 minutes of the first half."
Birkholz, a sophomore guard, hit six field goals and was 5 of 8 from the free throw line while Lauber, who finished with 16 points, knocked down four 3-pointers. Uttech, a senior guard, added 14 points.
Lakeside, which is a game up on second-place Lake Mills with four league games remaining, has won five of its last six.
For Columbus (4-6, 0-2), junior forward Jake Fritz scored a game-high 20 points and senior forward Will Cotter added 16.
"Happy to get the win against Columbus, a very good basketball team," Jahns said. "For us to be able to withstand and handle adversity throughout the game was a plus. Our guys responded when they needed to. We weren't able to score early in the second half and that allowed them to spread us out and work it inside. We made adjustments and got tempo back. That helped build the lead back to 10-12 points."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, COLUMBUS 58
Columbus 21 37 — 58
Lakeside Lutheran 34 29 — 63
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Carthew 5 0-0 12; Uttech 1 0-2 2; Co. Brunell 1 2-4 4; W. Cotter 5 3-4 16; Ca. Brunel 2 0-0 4; Fritz 9 0-2 20. Totals 23 5-12 58.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 5 3-4 14; Veers 1 0-0 2; Jahnke 2 0-0 5; Vater 0 0-2 0; Olszewski 1 2-5 4; Birkholz 6 5-8 18; Lauber 4 4-4 16; O’Donnell 1 1-4 4. Totals 20 15-29 63.
3-point goals: C 7 (W. Cotter 3, Carthew 2, Fritz 2); LL 8 (Lauber 4, Uttech, Jahnke, Birkholz, O’Donnell). Total fouls: C 16; LL 13.
