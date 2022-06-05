LA CROSSE — Lakeside Lutheran junior Ben Buxa loves being a thrower, so much so that he put in the extra work to go from being consistently good to becoming great at the perfect time.
In his first appearance at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships, Buxa reached new heights in the Division 2 boys discus with a personal best throw of 148 feet, 10 inches. That earned him a sixth place medal.
Buxa had four throws in the 140s during a great run through flight competition and the finals.
After spending the earlier part of the season throwing in the 130s, Buxa hit a PR of 145 and went to state as the 12th seed. His best throw of 148-10 was the best in first flight competition, earning him a few announcements on the Veterans Memorial Complex Stadium loudspeaker as the early leader.
He enjoyed that.
“A little bit, yeah,” Buxa said.
Though the top throwers from the later flight threw in the 160s, it was still a good experience for Buxa.
“I hadn’t thrown in the 140s until regionals, so getting to state is super great,” Buxa said. “Throwing in the 140s is great fun. This is amazing weather, and the wind was with us.
“It was my first time at state and I loved it. It’s the best run meet and it should be. It’s a little different than (competing) at Cambridge. Great meet. Great atmosphere. I loved all the refs.”
Buxa began throwing in fifth grade and took up the discus in eighth grade. Joining an off-season club program last year took him to the next level.
“I lift, obviously, and throughout the season, but then I did the Mukwonago Throws Club during the winter,” Buxa said. “It helped get my technique down. It helped me break off rust before the start of the season so that I could start better.”
Buxa took the fifth seed into the shot put competition on Saturday. He finished tenth with a throw of 48-7 3/4.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Kyle Main earned a medal in his second and final state appearance, placing sixth in the 200 meter dash in 22.64 seconds.
“Last year, I ran in the 200 and got eighth,” Main said. “I was disappointed I didn’t get on the podium, so that was the goal this year. I had to watch the scoreboard (after the race to see where I finished), but I thought I had it.”
Lakeside’s 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main placed tenth in the finals in 1:35.51. The Warriors entered the race as the fourth seed after putting down a 1:30.95 time in the trials on Friday.
“We ran really well yesterday,” Main said. “We were ranked fourth after the prelims. Unfortunately, we messed up a handoff today.”
Main has been involved in athletics since grade school and got serious about track and field his freshman year of high school. He was a consistent top three threat in the sprints in most events over the past two years.
“It’s been a huge part of my life,” Main said. “I had some great track coaches. I had a lot of great teammates. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The boys 3,200 relay team of freshman Tyler Dahlie, junior Tyler Gresens, sophomore Mark Garcia and sophomore Karsten Grundahl placed eighth on Saturday with a time of 8:19.87. The Warriors placed sixth in the faster heat, but two teams from the slower heat ran faster times and knocked them out of medal contention.
Senior Caleb Andrews and junior Levi Birkholz placed 12th and 13th, respectively, in the boys high jump after each of them cleared 6 feet.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Mya Hemling competed in the girls 200, where she finished 13th in 26.30.