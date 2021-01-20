Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team remained unbeaten at the halfway mark of Capitol North play with a 63-58 victory over Columbus at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Warriors, who like to press and play at a fast pace, were facing a near polar opposite in Columbus, which is methodical in its halfcourt sets.
Lakeside led 34-21 at the halftime break but trailed by three early in the second half. The Warriors (10-4, 4-0 Capitol North) took away post looks and scored six transition points to help build a double-digit lead back, which they maintained for the most part down the stretch.
"In the first half we ran our pressure and caused them trouble," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "They broke pressure and were able to run sets in the second half. We adjusted how we ran things and went into a man trap instead of a zone trap. That got them out of rhythm. We had six points in a short stretch off turnovers which flipped it for us.
"Our kids played well and we had good, balanced scoring. Levi Birkholz led us with 18 points, Trey Lauber hit from 3 and Gabe Uttech played well for us. Defensively we managed their inside game better the last 10 minutes of the first half."
Birkholz, a sophomore guard, hit six field goals and was 5 of 8 from the free throw line while Lauber, who finished with 16 points, knocked down four 3-pointers. Uttech, a senior guard, added 14 points.
Lakeside, which is a game up on second-place Lake Mills with four league games remaining, has won five of its last six.
For Columbus (4-6, 0-2), junior forward Jake Fritz scored a game-high 20 points and senior forward Will Cotter added 16.
"Happy to get the win against Columbus, a very good basketball team," Jahns said. "For us to be able to withstand and handle adversity throughout the game was a plus. Our guys responded when they needed to. We weren't able to score early in the second half and that allowed them to spread us out and work it inside. We made adjustments and got tempo back. That helped build the lead back to 10-12 points."
Lakeside hosts Edgewood on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a rescheduled nonconference game.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, COLUMBUS 58
Columbus 21 37 — 58
Lakeside Lutheran 34 29 — 63
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Carthew 5 0-0 12; Uttech 1 0-2 2; Co. Brunell 1 2-4 4; W. Cotter 5 3-4 16; Ca. Brunel 2 0-0 4; Fritz 9 0-2 20. Totals 23 5-12 58.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 5 3-4 14; Veers 1 0-0 2; Jahnke 2 0-0 5; Vater 0 0-2 0; Olszewski 1 2-5 4; Birkholz 6 5-8 18; Lauber 4 4-4 16; O’Donnell 1 1-4 4. Totals 20 15-29 63.
3-point goals: C 7 (W. Cotter 3, Carthew 2, Fritz 2); LL 8 (Lauber 4, Uttech, Jahnke, Birkholz, O’Donnell). Total fouls: C 16; LL 13.
