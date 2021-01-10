LOMIRA — Sophomore point guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 23 points as the Lakeside Lutheran basketball team beat host Lomira 63-38 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Warriors, who have won six of their last seven games and improve to 7-3 on the season, led by 14 points at halftime and forced over 20 turnovers for the fourth consecutive game.
“We forced them into rushed shots and not very clean looks,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Lomira had four kids averaging double figures and no one in double figures tonight. Credit to team defense and everyone doing their job. We had a nice run midway through the first half to pull ahead double-digits. Our pressure and depth led to a burst in there and suddenly it was a 20-point game and we maintained that for the rest of the game.”
Lakeside was scheduled to face South Milwaukee until that game was scrapped on Wednesday. Lomira (3-4) was added to the slate at the last minute and was a bit of an unknown commodity.
“During our practice time we talked about executing our sets and executing it well,” Jahns said. “We made them adjust to us and the guys did a nice job of that. We started pressing and that made them play faster than they’d like. We had nice defensive possessions and that led to a couple of steals.”
Senior forward Ian Olszewski added 10 points for Lakeside and senior forward John O’Donnell and sophomore forward Trey Lauber finished with nine apiece. Lauber hit three of the team’s seven 3-pointers.
“We did a good job of identifying and giving Levi the ball and chances to score,” Jahns said. “Not making him create on his own. Our team has fallen into an identity of the two, three and four scorers being different each night. Every night it’s a different guy who does some scoring which makes us tough to defend. Levi is the only one averaging double figures. We have guys who understand their role and how they can effectively score within that.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, LOMIRA 38
Lakeside Lutheran 35 28 — 63
Lomira 21 17 — 38
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 6, Miller 0 1-2 1, Jahnke 0 2-2 2, Vater 1 0-0 2, Olszewski 4 2-3 10, Main 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 9 4-5 23, Lauber 3 0-0 9, O’Donnell 3 2-2 9. Totals 22 12-16 63.
LOMIRA — Weber 3 2-2 8, Immel 2 0-0 4, Billings 1 0-0 2, Mocyuski 2 0-0 6, Meissenheimer 1 0-0 3, Dewhurst 1 0-0 2, Braeger 4 0-0 8, Johnson 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 3-4 38.
3-point goals: LL 7 (Lauber 3, Uttech 2, Birkholz 1, O’Donnell 1); Lo 3 (Mocyuski 2, Meisenheimer 1). Total fouls: LL 12; Lo 19.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75,
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 51
FOND DU LAC — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 21 points and senior guard Gabe Uttech added 14 as the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat host Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75-51 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The Warriors (8-3) used a 46-19 advantage in the second half to erase a three-point halftime deficit.
Senior forward John O'Donnell had 10 points and senior forward Ian Olszewski chipped in seven for Lakeside, which has won three straight.
Junior guard Ethan Cole led WLA (1-7) with 19 points, shooting 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
The Warriors host Edgewood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75,
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 51
Lakeside Lutheran 29 46 — 75
Winnebago Lutheran 32 19 — 51
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 5 2-2 14; Veers 2 0-1 4; Miller 1 0-0 2; Yahnke 1 0-0 3; Vater 1 0-1 2; Olszewski 1 5-7 7; Main 3 0-0 6; Birkholz 10 1-4 21; Lauber 2 0-2 6; O’Donnell 4 2-2 10. Totals 30 10-19 75.
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN — Cole 5 9-11 19; Loehr 3 0-0 8; Pausma 2 1-2 6; Gensler 1 4-6 6; Lueck 2 0-2 4; Kuske 3 2-2 8. Totals 16 16-23 51.
3-point goals: LL 5 (Lauber 2, Uttech 2, Yahnke 1); WL 3 (Loehr 2, Pausma 1). Total fouls: LL 18; WL 16.
