WATERTOWN -- Senior pitcher Elijah Shevey struck out five over five strong innings, allowing two hits in a 10-0 victory for the Luther Prep baseball team over Lake Mills in a Capitol North game at LPS on Thursday.
The Phoenix (1-1 overall and Capitol North) plated three in the first frame, scoring on a pair of errors and a fielder’s choice.
Kyle Schupmann’s RBI double made it 4-0 in the second.
LPS then reeled off six runs with one down in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule. Owen Cox drove in a pair with a double before Owen Ernest had a RBI double to left. Shevey then helped his own cause with an RBI single. The game ended with Shevey scoring on a wild pitch.
“Elijah pitched a very strong game tonight,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “It was great to see him bounce back after a very rough first outing on Tuesday. He mixed his pitches well and was in control the whole way. Our defense gave him very solid support.
“Junior Marcus Winkel really got our offense going with a long double to left center in the first inning. Then in the big six-run fifth, we had back to back doubles by seniors Owen Ernest and Owen Cox. We ran the bases well and were able to take advantage of some hard hit balls.”
Andy Carpenter and Brady Strauss each had a double for the L-Cats’ two hits.
Carpenter surrendered five earned runs, giving up seven hits while walking none and striking out six over 4 1/3 innings as the Lake Mills (0-2, 0-2) starter.
The L-Cats host Marshall this afternoon at 5 p.m.
The Phoenix host Lake Country Lutheran for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
LUTHER PREP 10, LAKE MILLS 0 (5)
Lake Mills 000 00 — 0 2 6
Luther Prep 310 06 — 10 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Carpenter (L; 4.1-7-9-5-6-0), Bruce (0-2-1-1-0-1); LP: Shevey (W; 5-2-0-0-5-2).
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter 2B, Strauss 2B. LP: Cox 2B, Ernest 2x3 (2B), Winkel 2x4 (2B), Schupmann 2B.
