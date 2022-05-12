TOWN OF DANE -- Keegan Lamp's sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run as Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team rallied with five runs in the seventh, knocking off host Lodi 8-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, May 10.
The Warriors (10-7, 5-3 Capitol North) came to the dish in the seventh facing a 4-3 deficit. Caleb Koester walked on four pitches to lead off the inning and his courtesy runner Nick Thomas reached second on a perfectly-place bunt for a hit by Jack DePrey. Both runners moved up a base on a throwing error by Blue Devils third baseman Owen Wendt on the play.
Tyler Marty, who was 2-for-3, knotted the game at 4 with a fly ball single to left. After Brock Schneider drew a one-out walk, Lamp plated DePrey on a sac fly to right to make it 5-4 Lakeside. Kole Lostetter followed with an RBI single and Calvin Murray's two-RBI single up the middle capped the frame with the Warriors ahead 8-4.
"Marty had a nice piece of hitting to single in the tying run," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "Those tack on runs after taking the lead were very important. That has been something that we have not been doing much lately, so to do it tonight in that spot was huge. "
Lakeside reliever Aidan Berg, who earned the decision, struck out Dakota Franklin looking with the bases loaded to end it. Berg allowed an earned run on two hits, striking out two, in two innings.
Warriors starter Nolan Meis allowed four earned on eight hits, striking out three, in five frames.
"Meis and Berg threw the ball well enough for us to win," Ziel said. "Defensively we were much better than we have been lately, finishing with just one error and making some plays in the field."
Lostetter drew a bases-loaded walk in the first and Schneider scored on a wild pitch to give Lakeside an early 2-0 edge. Schneider added an RBI single in the third.
Paxton Wymen gave the Blue Devils the lead with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.