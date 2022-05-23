hot Girls soccer: Crimson Tide blank L-Cats nateg nateg Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON — Lizzy Gould and Samantha Aleson both scored goals and host Edgerton knocked off the Lake Mills girls soccer team 2-0 in a nonconference game on Monday, May 23.Gould opened the scoring at the 9:15 mark on an assist by Nadia Kim. Aleson scored in the 58th minute — assisted by Holly Hazeltine — for the final margin.Lake Mills (8-4-4) goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped seven shots. Edgerton’s Julia Doll made five saves.EDGERTON 2, LAKE MILLS 0Lake Mills 0 0 — 0Edgerton 1 1 — 2First half — E: Gould (Kim), 9:15.Second half — E: Aleson (Hazeltine), 57:12.Saves: LM (Kulow) 7, E (Doll) 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lake Mills City Council passes on offer to buy property adjacent to public library Lake Mills' Brandon Siska named head women's basketball coach at Bryant and Stratton College Proposed Lake Mills school building cost estimates increase $9M since fall Shirley A. (Hraha) Haglund State grant provides $25k to expand Lake Mills High School fab lab Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!