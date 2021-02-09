ST. FRANCIS -- Levi Birkholz had a night to remember, taking advantage of every look the oppositions 2-3 zone presented.
Birkholz, a sophomore guard, scored a school-record 43 points in the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team's 75-66 nonconference victory at St. Francis on Tuesday.
"St. Francis played a 2-3 zone and spread themselves out," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We put Levi inside and he got touch after touch at pointblank range. Then we'd roll him outside and he'd hit a jump shot. We needed it because we struggled offensively outside of him."
Birkholz, who broke Cameron Kuepers' previous school mark of 42 points set in 2017, scored 27 points in the second stanza, when the Warriors pulled ahead double-digits after leading by four at the halftime break.
"It's pretty amazing to score that many points in a single game," Jahns said. "The way the game played itself out, Levi was the recipient of the work of his teammates and was inside the zone. It was 43 points scored on a zone and that helped the team. The points came within the framework of the game. For him to do that, we needed that to be successful.
"I always look at it within the spectrum of the team and the game. Levi would be the first to share credit with the team. It's more our team won the game than I scored this many points with Levi. This kind of record is a team thing."
Lakeside (16-4) tied its season-high with 75 points, winning its seventh straight game.
"St. Francis gave us a good run," Jahns said. "Our guys have stood up to other teams doing that. We kept our composure and stayed true to ourselves in tougher situations on the road. The fact you can win when you don't play well and find a way to win on the road when we didn't play well (says a lot). We'll continue to come to practice and work on things as we wind down here."
This is the second time in the last seven games the Warriors, who are tied for 10th in this week's Associated Press Division 3 rankings, have surrendered more than 60 points. The other was last month's double overtime victory against Edgewood.
Senior forward Ian Olszewski added 11 points and senior guard Gabe Uttech finished with seven points for Lakeside.
"In the last four minutes our guys locked down, got stops and hit a few free throws," Jahns said. "It was a game of matching of buckets. It was an offensive night for both teams."
Senior forward Jeremiah Burke led the Mariners (10-9) with 23 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
"They have three kids who can shoot and drive," Jahns said. "They spaced the floor and could get to the basket or kick out and hit shots. For the first time in a while, we had trouble stopping someone."
Birkholz's previously career-high was 26 points.
Lakeside travels to face Columbus to conclude Capitol North play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75, ST. FRANCIS 66
Lakeside Lutheran 30 45 — 75
St. Francis 26 40 — 66
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 3 0-1 7; Veers 2 1-4 5; Guzman 2 1-2 5; Olszewski 2 7-8 11; Birkholz 18 6-7 43; O’Donnell1 2-5 4. Totals 28 17-27 75.
ST. FRANCIS — Burke 9 2-2 23, Hicks 3 3-6 9, Scott 2 2-2 6, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Nabih 1 0-0 2, Slade 3 0-0 7, Ellenson 5 0-0 13. Totals 26 7-10 66.
3-point goals: LL 2 (Uttech 1, Birkholz 1); SF 7 (Burke 3, Ellenson 3, Slade 1). Total fouls: LL 11; SF 17.
