JACKSON — Senior pitcher Kylee Gnabasik threw five effective innings and the Lakeside Lutheran softball team took advantage of five errors in an 8-3 nonconference road victory against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday.
Lakeside (2-1) scored three of its first four runs via error with the other score coming after Jenna Shadoski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Shadoski had an RBI single in the fourth inning that made it 5-2. Kieghtan Rank's RBI base knock an inning later extended the margin.
Gnabasik, pitching for the first time this season, allowed two earned runs on three hits, striking out four and walking six to earn the win.
Shadoski, Rank and Olyvia Uecker all had two-hit games. Uecker doubled twice.
The Warriors host Columbus on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8,
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 120 211 1 — 8 9 2
KML 110 000 1 — 3 4 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Gnabasik (W; 5-3-2-2-4-6), Rank (2-1-1-0-1-2); KML: Kohl (L; 5-4-6-0-6-2), Hovorka (2-5-2-2-2-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Uecker 2x5 (2 2B), Shadoski 2x4, Gnabasik (2B), Rank (2x2); KML: Pagano 2x4 (2B).
