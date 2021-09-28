DELAVAN — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team shot 379 to hold off Jefferson by three strokes to win the Rock Valley Conference tournament on Tuesday at Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort.
The Warriors edged the Eagles 67.5 points to 64.5 for the overall league championship, the program’s first such accomplishment in head coach Kyra Lostetter’s seven seasons.
“We’ve had an amazing conference season this year,” Lostetter said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to play out. Jefferson and East Troy both have several talented ladies on their team — we love playing with them. For the past few years we have been trailing Jefferson and it’s always been close, within strokes. It was a tight race to the finish this season up to the final holes played. Monday night was a huge win for us at Glen Erin, especially with Ava Heckmann firing a personal-best 40. The girls knew that they needed to win this 18-hole tournament to take the RVC title. The ladies really fired up their sticks today and they knew that every stroke would be crucial.”
Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt shot a seven-over-par 77 to win medalist honors by 10 shots.
For Lakeside, junior Ava Heckmann (87) took second, senior Kaylea Affeld (92) tied for third and sophomore Brooke Parkhurst (97) was eighth. Sophomore Breezy Roman (103) also scored.
“Kaylea Affeld landed on hole No. 13 about six feet from the pin and birdied,” Lostetter said. “It definitely contributed to her round. Heckmann, Affeld, Parkhurst and Roman had great rounds today.
“These girls have all worked so hard during the season and offseason on their games. I am incredibly proud of them and truly blessed to have this much talent on one team.”
The WIAA Division 2 regional meet is next Wednesday at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 379, Jefferson 382, East Troy 391, Edgerton 396, McFarland 408, Beloit Turner 420, Cambridge 454, Clinton 499, Evansville 562.