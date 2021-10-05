WALES — The Lake Mills volleyball team went 3-1 at this weekend’s Kettle Moraine Invitational.
The L-Cats knocked off New London 20-25, 25-10, 15-9, swept Pulaski 25-16, 25-12, fell to Edgerton 14-25, 14-25 and topped Randolph 25-21, 25-18.
Ava Belling finished with a team-best 20 kills and Katie Borchert contributed 17 kills, six aces. Sydney Lewellin produced 46 assists, serving seven aces. Olivia Karlen notched 32 digs and added six aces. Bella Pitta had a pair of blocks. Emma Kitsembel also tallied six aces.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
Lake Mills remained unbeaten in league play with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12 road victory over Lodi on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Katie Borchert had a team-leading 18 kills and Ava Belling added 14 kills for the L-Cats (20-5 overall, 6-0 Capitol).
Sydney Lewellin totaled 27 assists, 20 digs while Gabby Hack and Abbi Toepfer both had 1.5 blocks.
“The last week has been a battle of consistency for us,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “We have been working on controlling what we can and reacting quickly to what we cannot. Our defense has been doing well running everything down and our offense has been doing a great job of being aggressive at the net.”