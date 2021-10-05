Senior Kyle Main and sophomore Archer Chaudhary each scored for the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team in a 2-2 tie at home against Edgerton in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Warriors struck first with Main scoring off a penalty kick in the 31st minute. The Crimson Tide’s Liam Punzel then equalized in the 72nd minute, assisted by Alex Diaz.
Chaudhary hit the go-ahead goal in 76th minute, assisted by Main. A defensive slipup allowed Riley Ottman to tie things unassisted in the 79th minute.
Lakeside (6-4-4 overall) had an 8-7 edge in shots on goal and freshman goalie Joah Robinson stopped five shots. Kiavid Diaz made six saves for Edgerton (3-4-5).
“We went up by one in the first half after a penalty kick finish by Main,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “The possession was fairly even throughout most of the game. Robinson did a solid job for us stepping in for our injured starter, Calvin Geerdts.
“Players were put in different positions than they are used to and stepped up to the challenge. A late corner kick finish by Edgerton tied the game. We answered when Jay Yahnke headed a cross back into the middle and Main laid it down for Chaudhary to calmly put it away.
“Another late miscue saw our lead get tied as we let another game slip from our fingers. There were plenty of positives to build off of, so we look to come back at Lake Country Lutheran on Monday.”
THURSDAY’S RESULT
JACKSON — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team lost to host Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6-2 in a nonconference game on Thursday, Sept. 30.
After KML’s Jack Leffel scored in the 10th and 12th minutes to open up a 2-0 advantage, the Warriors answered quickly. Junior Ethan Schuetz scored off an assist by senior Kyle Main in the 24th minute. One minute later, junior Dominic Schleef found the back of the net, assisted by Main, to equalize things for only a brief time.
The Chargers’ Char Birrittieri scored unassisted in the 29th minute. Ryan Weed then added goals in the 35th and 48th minutes before Logan Draeger scored in the 58th for the final margin.
For Lakeside, which got outshot 14-6, junior Owen Kraft made five saves and junior Elijah Grow stopped three shots. KML’s Brandon Schrap notched four saves.
“Our injured and battered team could not keep up with the physicality of the Chargers, who also had calm and accurate finishes,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “After tying the game up at two goals apiece, KML took steady control of the game. We return home for a Friday night game against Edgerton with possibly three starters returning.”
TUESDAY’S RESULT
LODI — Lodi scored in the final minute to scratch out a 2-2 tie with the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The Warriors led 2-0 after a 15th minute score by Kyle Main and 37th minute goal by Jay Yahnke, assisted by Main.
The Blue Devils chipped away at their deficit in the 46th minute when Connor Pecard scored on a penalty kick. Nick Hoffman then hit the equalizer in the 89th minute.
“We got out to a strong start and controlled the ball in Lodi’s half of the field for much of first half,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “This led to two goals by Kyle Main and Jay Yahnke, respectively. Our defensive line was effective in holding Lodi’s front runners offsides multiple times. Lodi was able even out the control in the second half.
“Despite many offensive chances for ourselves, a late penalty kick goal and a goal in the last minute for Lodi tied it up. We move forward trying find a way to close out games as we let another game slip back into a tie. We take on on Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Thursday.”
Lakeside had a 10-7 edge in shots on goal and keeper Calvin Geerdts made five saves. Lodi’s Kyle Hoffman stopped eight shots.