EAST TROY — Lakeside Lutheran's track and field team had three first-place finishes in individual events at Friday's season-opening invitational at East Troy.

Christian Schmidt won the 110 meter hurdles (16.3), Kyle Main took first in the 100 meter dash (11.46) and Lydia Buxa claimed the 300 meter hurdles (51.16).

The Warriors compete in a quadrangular at Marshall on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

