The seventh-seeded Lake Mills boys soccer team beat 10th-seeded Platteville/Lancaster 8-4 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LMHS on Thursday.
The L-Cats (15-2-1 overall) advance to face third-seeded Mount Horeb on the road in Saturday’s regional final.
Senior Jailen Ortega scored five times for Lake Mills, including on three occasions in the first 13 minutes to give the L-Cats a 3-2 edge. Senior Lucas Hart (17th minute) and junior Miguel Ortega (37th) minute added goals for the halftime margin of 5-3 in favor of the home team.
Jailen Ortega netted goals in the 61st and 79th minutes and senior Brayden Ciesiolka padded the lead with a 77th minute goal.
“Our boys played hard and never let up,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “Platteville was a tough opponent which wasn’t going to go without a fight.
“Jailen decided to turn it up even more than he normally does. With an insane strong cast behind him, we were able to show our offensive power. No time to relax, it’s on to Mount Horeb next.”
Freshman Cale Bower stopped nine shots for the L-Cats.
LAKE MILLS 8,
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER 4
Platteville 3 1 — 4
Lake Mills 5 3 — 8
First half: LM — J. Ortega, 0:23; J. Ortega (Mock), 3:36; P/L — Zuehlke, 9:19; Mewhirter, 9:59; LM — J. Ortega (Hart, Lambert), 12:41; Hart, 16:34; P/L — Mewhirter, 28:04; LM — M. Ortega, 36:45.
Second half: LM — J. Ortega, 60:03; P/L — Murphy, 66:19; LM — Ciesiolka, 76:18; J. Ortega (M. Ortega), 78:38.
Saves: P/L 8; LM (Bower) 9.
Shots: P/L 13, LM 28.