Mitchell Lane was 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Lodi beat the host Lake Mills baseball team 7-1 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Andy Carpenter took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in 4 1/3 innings for the L-Cats (8-10, 1-7 Capitol).
Lodi scored on an error in the first inning and had run-scoring base knocks by Finn Melchior and Lane to make it 3-0 in the fourth. The Blue Devils added four runs in the seventh, including a two-run triple by Lane.
Caden Belling had a run-scoring single in the fifth for the L-Cats, who committed two errors and were outhit, 9-5.
Lake Mills hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LODI 7, LAKE MILLS 1
Lodi 100 020 4 — 7 9 0
Lake Mills 000 010 0 — 1 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Possehl (W; 6-5-1-1-9-3), Ziegler (1-0-0-0-3-0); LM: Carpenter (L; 4.1-4-3-2-1-3), Lee (2.2-5-4-4-1-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Lane 3x4 (3B), Melchior (3x4), Traeder 2x3.