Jailen Ortega scored four goals and Isaac Lambert added one as Lake Mills shut out Luther Prep 5-0 in a Capitol Conference boys soccer match on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep (6-8, 3-5 in conference) came out quickly with two very dangerous shots on frame within the first two minutes, but the L-Cats (13-2-1, 5-2 in conference) thwarted both with two tremendous goalie saves.
They then turned around the game as Ortega was fouled inside of the box. He promptly scored from the penalty mark in the fourth minute. Luther Prep still had momentum after being down a goal as they continued to provide dangerous opportunities.
But the L-Cats again found goal as they broke away and slid one past the diving keeper — an odd goal by Ortega as the ball hit the post and then the back of Luther Prep goalkeeper Aleksei Soloviyov and into the goal.
Still, Luther Prep again took shots, but Lake Mills continued to deflect them. After a costly turnover in the midfield, though, Lambert lofted a shot from 45 yards out which landed just over the fingertips of the Phoenix goalkeeper.
It was a really clever shot, and the L-Cats had three goals in just three shots. It was then that the L-Cats took over the game with Luther Prep providing no real nice chances on goal.
The L-Cats added two more in the second half — both scored by Ortega — one a PK and one an uncontested header from 12 yards out on a corner kick At the final whistle, the visitors left the rainy pitch 5-0 victors.
Lake Mills hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 5, LUTHER PREP 0
Lake Mills 3 2 — 5
Luther Prep 0 0 — 0
LM — Ortega 3:57
LM — Ortega 16:27
LM — Lambert 18:24
LM — Ortega 58:32 — PK
LM — Ortega 59:29
Shots — LM 11, LP 6