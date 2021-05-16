Columbus scored five first-inning runs in a 12-1 Capitol North victory over the Lake Mills baseball team at Campus Field on Friday.
The L-Cats (4-5, 1-4 Capitol) had four hits and committed four errors, two of which directly led to runs in the first.
Lake Mills, which was outhit 12-4, had singles by Sam Giombetti, Caden Belling and Derek Bruce to load the bases with no down in the bottom of the first. A strikeout and double play on a fly ball ended the frame with no damage done.
Columbus's Christian Oppor hit a two-run shot in the fifth and earned the decision, striking out four and allowing one earned on four hits over three innings.
Andy Carpenter was saddled with the loss, surrendering seven earned on five hits while striking out two and walking two over two innings.
COLUMBUS 12, LAKE MILLS 1 (5)
Columbus 522 12 — 12 12 0
Lake Mills 001 00 — 1 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Oppor (W; 3-4-1-1-4-2), Uttech (2-0-0-0-0-0); LM: Carpenter (L; 2-5-7-3-2-2), Eveland (2-5-3-2-6-1), Foster (1-2-2-2-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Uttech 3x4, Sullivan 2x4 (2B), Oppor 2x4 (2B, HR), Link 2x4 (2B), Kirchberg (3B).
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
EDGERTON — The Lake Mills baseball team went 1-1 at Saturday's four-team invitational at Edgerton High School, losing 5-4 late to Delavan-Darien in the first game before a 14-9 win over Platteville.
Delavan-Darien's Michael Kiem hit a two-out, two-run go-ahead single in the top of the seventh. Elijah Lee singled to open the bottom of the seventh but was caught stealing second base. A ground out and strikeout then ended things.
Lake Mills (5-6) entered the sixth trailing 3-0 before scoring four times, including twice off errors. Brady Strauss had a run-scoring ground out. Brody Henderson then stole home to make it 4-3 L-Cats.
Lake Mills starter Brandon Wiberg worked five innings, striking out seven and walking four, and gave up three unearned runs on six hits. Ethan Foster gave up two earned on three hits over 1 1/3 innings and took the loss. Elijah Lee allowed a hit and struck out two batters to finish out the seventh.
In the second game, the L-Cats scored eight fourth-inning runs to build a six-run cushion.
Caden Belling was 4-for-5, driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Lee got the start and walked eight, striking out two, in 2 1/3 innings while allowing three earned on one hit. Belling earned the decision after going 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned on six hits while walking three and striking out one.
Belling had an RBI single and scored on a passed ball to square it at seven in the fourth. Lake Mills then scored on a pair of errors and RBI base knocks by Cooper Murphy and Belling to pull ahead, 13-7.
The L-Cats host Cambridge on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
First game
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, LAKE MILLS 4
Delavan-Dar. 002 100 2 — 5 10 3
Lake Mills 000 004 0 — 4 4 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DD: Metcalf (5-2-3-0-4-2), Janssen (W; 2-2-1-0-2-0); LM: Wiberg (5-6-3-0-7-4), Foster (L; 1.1-3-2-2-0-1), Lee (0.2-1-0-0-2-2.
Leading hitters — DD: O'Grady 3x4, Hanson 2x4, Kiem 2x3.
Second game
LAKE MILLS 14, PLATTEVILLE 9
Platteville 122 201 1 — 9 7 5
Lake Mills 230 801 X — 14 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Coyer (3.1-4-9-7-1-8), Edge (L; 2.2-4-5-0-1-1); LM: Lee (2.1-1-5-3-2-8); Belling (W; 4.2-6-4-3-1-3).
Leading hitters — P: Key 2x2; LM: Belling 4x5.