BROOKFIELD — Top-seeded Brookfield Academy defeated the fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 6-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday.
The Blue Knights (7-0-2) led 3-0 at halftime. Freshman Patricia Weiss scored on an assist by Sally Wilson in the sixth minute. Freshman Claire Tracy scored unassisted in the 24th minute before Weiss scored in the 32nd minute, assisted by Tracy.
Sophomore Sydnie Dehne scored in the 59th minute before Wilson (61st minute) and Tracy (68th minute) added scores for the final margin.
Lakeside senior goalie Lillian Runke stopped six shots. For Brookfield Academy, which is fifth-ranked in the final D4 poll, junior Anneke Zaiser made four saves.
The Warriors (9-7-2) matched the program's most wins in a season since 2014, also winning their first postseason match since 2014.
Brookfield Academy hosts sixth-seeded Heritage Christian/University Lake School in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 6, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside Lutheran 0 0 — 0
Brookfield Academy 3 3 — 6
First half — BA: Weiss (Wilson), 6:00; Tracy, 24:00; Weiss (Tracy), 32:00.
Second half — BA: Dehne (Tracy), 59:00; Wilson (Tracy), 61:00; Tracy (Weiss), 68:00.
Saves: LL (Runke) 6; BA (Zaiser) 4.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
The fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team beat fifth-seeded Dominican 8-3 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday, June 10.
The Warriors jumped ahead 3-0 early. Olivia Ibeling scored on Kendra Wilson's assist in the sixth minute before Wilson scored in the 19th minute, assisted by Mia Murray. Murray then scored on Kylie Roekle's assist in the 27th minute.
Dominican's Claire Emmerich scored unassisted in the 33rd and 45th minutes, adding a goal off a penalty in the 57th minute for a hat trick.
Lily Schuetz gave the Warriors a 5-2 lead with goals in the 51st and 56th minutes. Murray, Kendra Wilson and Ava Wilson had goals in the final 22 minutes of game action.
Lakeside senior goalie Lillian Runke stopped 14 shots. Dominican's Mary Grace Elliott had 11 saves.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8, DOMINICAN 3
Dominican 2 1 — 3
Lakeside Lutheran 3 5 — 8
First half — LL: Ibeling (K. Wilson), 6:00; K. Wilson (Murray), 19:00; Murray (Roekle), 27:00; D: Emmerich, 33:00; Emmerich, 45:00.
Second half — LL: Schuetz (Murray), 51:00; Schuetz (Ibeling), 56:00; D: Emmerich, 57:00 (PK); LL: Murray, 68:00; K. Wilson, 69:00; A. Wilson (Vik), 81:00.
Saves: D (Elliott) 11; LL (Runke) 14.
Shots on goal: D 12; LL 24.