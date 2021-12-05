CAMBRIDGE — Lake Mills junior forward Bella Pitta tallied a game-high 20 points in the team’s 48-34 nonconference road win over Cambridge on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Cambridge senior forward Mayah Holzhueter scored 18 points, surpassing the 1,000-point mark for her career in the game.
“It was nice to hit 1,000, but it would’ve been better if we could’ve won,” Holzhueter said. “It was a lot of work, a lot of practice and it felt good to finally have it pay off.”
Emily Wollin and Taylor Wollin scored nine points each for the L-Cats, who trailed by two at the break but had a 34-18 advantage in the second period.
Lake Mills (4-2) pounded it inside in the second half, shooting 21 free throws after halftime. Pitta scored 14 of her 20 in the second stanza.
“We played well defensively in both halves,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We did a much better job executing the scouting report and our energy was good.
In the second half, we only shot four 3s and got to the paint more. In the first half, we shot two free throws and were settling for jumpers. In the second half we got it to Bella, scored down low and attacked closeouts. It’s a nice win for us in what was a close game for a while. Felt the kids grew up a little bit tonight. In our two losses when the game was close, we panicked a little bit. Tonight we didn’t, so to win on the road beating an experienced team that has its entire starting five back from last year is a positive moving forward. Congratulations to Mayah for scoring her 1,000th point.”
Holzhueter, who entered the game with 989 points, reached the milestone late in the first half. Saveea Freeland added seven points for the Blue Jays (3-1).
The L-Cats face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
LAKE MILLS 48, CAMBRIDGE 34
Lake Mills 14 34 — 48
Cambridge 16 18 — 34
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 2 4-6 9, Hosey 1 1-2 4, Burling 1 1-3 4, T. Wollin 2 5-6 9, Pitta 10 0-3 20, Kleinfeldt 0 2-3 2. Totals 16 13-23 48.
Cambridge — Holzhueter 6 4-9 18, Schmude 1 1-2 3, Freeland 3 1-4 7, B. Stenklyft 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 6-15 34.
Three-point goals — LM (E. Wollin 1, Hosey 1, Burling 1) 3; C (Holzhueter 2) 2.
Total fouls — LM 16, C 15.
Fouled out — C Holzhueter, T. Stenklyft
RANDOLPH 59, LAKE MILLS 43
Presley Buwalda led all scorers with 21 points as Randolph defeated the host Lake Mills girls basketball team 59-43 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (3-2) led 28-22 at the break, but the Rockets (3-0) scored 37 second-half points, including 14 by Buwalda to pull away.
Taylor Wollin led Lake Mills with 14 points, Sydney Burling added 12, Emily Wollin registered nine and Jenna Hosey chipped in seven.
Randolph, which is ranked second in the season’s initial Division 5 Coaches Poll, went 12-for-32 at the line while the L-Cats, who hit seven 3-pointers, went 6-for-14.
RANDOLPH 59, LAKE MILLS 43
Randolph 22 37 — 59
Lake Mills 28 15 — 43
Randolph (fg ft-ftm pts) — Katsma 2 1-4 6, Drews 0 1-2 1, Baird 1 1-5 3, P. Buwalda 8 5-8, 21, Moldenhauer 4 0-2 9, J. Buwalda 2 3-10 8, DeVries 5 1-1 11. Totals 22 12-32 59.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 3 2-5 9, Nielsen 0 1-2 1, Hosey 3 0-1 7, Burling 4 2-4 12, T. Wollin 5 1-2 14. Totals 15 6-14 43.
Three-point goals — R (Katsma 1, Moldenhauer 1, J. Buwalda 1) 3, LM (T. Wollin 3, Burling 2, Hosey 1, E. Wollin 1) 7.
Total fouls — R 17, LM 20.
Fouled out — LM T. Wollin.